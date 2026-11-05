Preventing The Next Shot Connects Protection And Security Experience To A National Gun Violence Prevention Framework

Preventing the Next Shot: A National Gun Violence Prevention Strategy by Aubin M. Jack Sr.

Aubin M. Jack Sr. outlines the A.C.T. Method, pairing early threat recognition with clear communication, proportionate intervention, and practical safety tools.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The book examines how potential danger can emerge in homes, schools, workplaces, neighborhoods, houses of worship, and digital spaces. Its scope includes behavioral changes, escalating conflicts, domestic violence, firearm access, suicidal crises, and online threats. By considering these subjects together, Jack places threat assessment alongside school safety, workplace violence prevention, community intervention, and responsible firearm storage, rather than limiting the discussion to a single setting.

The A.C.T. Method emphasizes observing behavior without turning concern into accusation. It calls for clear communication instead of leaving individuals isolated with what they have noticed, and for proportionate intervention rather than reckless confrontation. These distinctions give the framework a practical focus: not simply whether someone recognizes danger, but how that person communicates a concern and what happens afterward.

At the institutional level, Jack considers how families, schools, law enforcement, healthcare providers, community organizations, responsible firearm owners, and local institutions can share responsibility. The national framework extends beyond individual vigilance to the coordination needed for a prevention system to respond. Appropriate privacy and accountability remain part of that discussion, alongside the need to get information to those responsible for addressing potential danger.

Part practical guide and part national prevention framework, the book addresses parents, teachers, employers, neighbors, community leaders, security professionals, and public officials. It translates a professional protection approach for people whose responsibilities differ but who may encounter warning signs. That combination gives readers both an individual response structure and a broader view of how their concerns fit into community and institutional prevention efforts.

The concluding A.C.T. tools turn the framework toward specific preparedness tasks. Warning-sign assessment worksheets and concern-reporting templates support the assessment and communication steps, while family safety planning resources address preparation at home. Firearm and ammunition storage audits focus attention on storage practices. School and workplace safety checklists, house-of-worship safety resources, and community prevention audits extend the practical material across the settings discussed in the book. Emergency and crisis resource tools complete the collection, connecting the book's prevention principles with resources for responding to urgent concerns.

Aubin M. Jack Sr. has professional experience in protection and security. He is the author of Preventing the Next Shot: A National Gun Violence Prevention Strategy.

Available now. Get your copy here:



For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Aubin M. Jack Sr.

BrightKey PR

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Preventing the Next Shot Connects Protection and Security Experience to a National Gun Violence Prevention Framework News Provided By BrightKey PR November 05, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.