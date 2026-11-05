TCS Urges Opt-Out Reviews Ahead Of November 25 FCC Rule Changes

Towner Communications Systems, Inc. (TCS)

Central Missouri businesses are encouraged to consult compliance advisors before reviewing phone and messaging settings.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Towner Communications Systems, Inc. (TCS) is encouraging Central Missouri businesses that send automated appointment reminders, service alerts or account notices to review their customer opt-out processes with a legal or compliance advisor ahead of revised Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules taking effect November 25, 2026.The FCC published the final rule, 'Enhancing the Ability of Consumers To Control the Robocalls,' in the Federal Register on October 26. It revises consent-revocation provisions for automated calls and texts, including how opt-outs from specific categories of informational messages may be handled.The amendments also allow callers to designate certain opt-out methods, subject to disclosure and other conditions. TCS recommends that businesses ask their advisors how the changes apply to their communications before making decisions about opt-out policies or system settings.“If your business sends automated appointment reminders or service texts, now is a good time to look at how customers opt out. Talk with us, and our team can help with the phone and messaging setup side,” said Tim Petty, vice president of sales and marketing at TCS.As a practical starting point, businesses can identify which platforms send customer calls and texts, gather examples of the messages and opt-out instructions currently in use, and determine who manages those settings. That information can give an advisor a clearer picture of the organization's existing process and help staff identify the technical work needed after the policy review.Once a business has guidance from its advisor, its phone and messaging providers can review whether the relevant settings reflect that guidance. TCS can help customers review the phone and messaging setup side and coordinate technical questions about their existing environment. Available configuration options depend on the systems and services in use.TCS does not provide legal advice, determine which legal requirements apply to a business or certify regulatory compliance. The company is encouraging early review so businesses have time to consult their advisors and plan any appropriate technical changes before November 25.The published rule is available at .About TCSTowner Communications Systems, Inc. (TCS) is a business technology and communication solutions provider based in Jefferson City, Missouri. The company provides business phone and VoIP solutions, managed IT services, cybersecurity support, networking and Microsoft 365 solutions to organizations in Central Missouri and beyond. Website: .

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TCS Urges Opt-Out Reviews Ahead of November 25 FCC Rule Changes News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 05, 2026, 14:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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