FMSI Adds Pulse AI Analytics and Surveys to RelationshipOS for Banks and Credit Unions

Premium add-ons let leaders ask branch performance questions in plain language and link real-time member feedback to each visit, branch, and staff member

- Jacob Reeves, General Manager, FMSISALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FMSI, which provides branch performance and workforce management software to banks and credit unions, today announced two premium add-ons for RelationshipOS, its platform that now brings all of FMSI's tools together under a single login: Pulse, which provides AI analytics, and Surveys. Pulse lets branch managers, operations leaders, and executives ask questions about their branches in plain language and get answers in seconds, while Surveys captures member and customer feedback right after each visit.Pulse works from the data and user permissions an institution already has in FMSI, so there is nothing new to set up. Users can ask questions such as which staff members are most productive, where wait times are slipping, or what is driving walk-aways, get the answer with a chart, and save the views they rely on most to My Boards to share with their teams. Pulse also includes ready-made scorecards for branches, staff, products, lobby traffic, and cross-sell. FMSI clients have said that answering a single operational question often meant pulling four to six reports and comparing figures by hand. Pulse follows a beta program FMSI announced in July with VyStar Credit Union.Surveys asks members and customers to rate their visit and the service they received shortly after it happens. Each response is linked to the visit, as well as the branch and staff member behind it, so managers can see what to recognize, where to coach, and how consistent service is across locations, and follow up on a poor experience while it is still fresh.“Branch leaders have never been short on data, but getting a straight answer from it usually meant waiting on a report or building one yourself,” said Jacob Reeves, General Manager, FMSI.“Now a chief retail officer can ask which branch is busiest this week, see the answer right away, and pin it to a board to check every morning. Surveys adds the member's side of the story by connecting how each visit felt to the branch and the person who handled it.”“Too often, a credit union finds out a branch visit went badly when it shows up as a review online,” said Sean O'Neill, Head of Growth, FMSI.“Surveys gives them the chance to hear it from the member first, while there's still time to make it right.”Pulse and Surveys are available now as premium add-ons for FMSI clients. To schedule a demo, visit fmsi.About FMSIFMSI helps banks and credit unions drive revenue through their branches. For more than 20 years, the company has provided branch performance and workforce management software that gives financial institutions better visibility into how their branches actually operate - from appointment scheduling and lobby management to staff scheduling and analytics. FMSI relaunched in late 2025 and currently serves more than 140 financial institutions across the United States. For more information, visit .

Steve Jensen

Surge PR

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FMSI Adds Pulse AI Analytics and Surveys to RelationshipOS for Banks and Credit Unions News Provided By Surge PR November 05, 2026, 14:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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