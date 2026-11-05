Constant AI Launches Delinquency Shield To Keep Members From Rolling 60 Days Past Due

One in four credit unions over $500M in assets set aside more for loan loss reserves than they earned in the first half of 2026.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Constant AI, the AI agent platform for loan operations, today launched Delinquency Shield, agentic AI that handles payment assistance requests from start to finish in minutes. The goal is to resolve delinquency before a loan crosses 60 days past due, protecting both members and loan portfolios. The launch comes as 1 in 4 federally insured credit unions with assets over $500M set aside more for loan loss reserves than they earned in the first half of 2026, based on Constant AI's analysis of NCUA call report data.*

Delinquency Shield is run by Nia, Constant AI's payment assistance agent. In one conversation, Nia learns what happened and how long it will last, reviews the member's full account, weighs it against the credit union's own policy to select the program that fits, and posts the change to the core.

“Every dollar we set aside in reserves is a dollar that can't be invested back into serving our members,” said April Clobes, President and CEO, MSU Federal Credit Union, which is implementing Delinquency Shield.“When members are struggling, the best outcome is helping them get back on track before they fall behind. Giving people access to relief options not only supports their financial well-being, it strengthens the credit union and allows us to continue serving members through every stage of their financial journey.”

Delinquency reports look backward. By the time a loan appears in one, the member is already behind and has already decided which bills to pay. Delinquency Shield works in the window before that, when payment assistance can still keep the loan from rolling to 60 days past due. That window is where the numbers boards watch most closely are decided: the roll rate from 30 to 60 days past due and the cure rate.

Picture a member whose hours were cut last month. Her car payment is due Friday. Every week she waits, the money that might have covered it goes to rent and groceries, and the hole gets deeper. Over the next few weeks she'll likely get calls, texts, and emails asking her to pay, or to promise a date when she will. But she can't pay right now. What she needs is a way to say“I'm short for the next two months” and get an answer that fits.

Most credit unions already have a range of payment assistance programs. But when a human collector speaks to a member who can't pay, delivering the right program takes time: each request is handled manually, may pass through layers of approval and can sit for days or weeks while the member falls further behind. Collections workflows send reminders and payment links, which work well for members who simply forgot, but they're built to ask for payments and promises, not to offer relief.

Nia starts with reason and duration, which separate one kind of hardship from another. She weighs them against the member's full account and the credit union's own policy to select the program that fits. Then she walks the member through the terms, gets their agreement, and posts the change to the core. There's no callback, no queue, and no rekeying by staff, and every offer, outcome, and core posting is logged. Collectors keep the cases that need a human.

“A member who can't pay doesn't need another reminder. They need an answer that fits their situation, preferably before the loan reaches day 60. Nia gives every member the options your best collector would offer, in the first conversation, under your own policy,” said Catherine York Powers, President and CEO of Constant AI.

*Constant AI compared provision for credit loss expense to net income for each federally insured credit union with greater than $500 million in assets, using first-half 2026 NCUA call report data.

About Constant AI

Constant AI is the AI agent platform for loan operations helping credit unions protect their members and their loan portfolios. Its Delinquency Shield, run by Nia, Constant AI's payment assistance agent, resolves delinquency before it becomes a loss, working within each institution's own policy to deliver the institution's payment assistance programs and posting the results directly to its core processing system. To learn more, visit constant.

Kristin Evans

Constant AI

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Constant AI Launches Delinquency Shield to Keep Members From Rolling 60 Days Past Due News Provided By Constant AI November 05, 2026, 14:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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