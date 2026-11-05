Brosix Releases Version 6.0 For Windows, Macos, And Linux, Adding New Featuresd, And Cross-Device Audio And Video Calls

Brosix 6.0 desktop interface showing redesigned chat view on a laptop screen

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The major update also introduces a Media Library, an improved Screenshot tool, and support for 32 interface languages.

- Stefan Chekanov, Founder and President of BrosixWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brosix, the private team messaging platform for small and mid-sized businesses, has released Brosix 6.0, a major version update now available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. The release introduces a fully redesigned interface, Global Search across all conversations, improved audio and video calls between desktop and mobile devices, cross-device screen sharing, and a new Media Library. The company describes version 6.0 as the foundation for the next generation of the platform.The most visible change in Brosix 6.0 is a completely redesigned interface that the company says is cleaner and easier to navigate.The goal, according to Brosix, is to reduce the time teams spend learning the software so they can focus on their work. All existing core features - one-on-one and group messaging, file transfers, message replies, mentions, reactions, and read receipts - remain in place.,"We rebuilt the interface from the ground up because we wanted the experience to feel natural from the first time someone opens the app," said Stefan Chekanov, Founder and President of Brosix., "Version 6.0 keeps everything teams already rely on and adds the tools that have been missing, like proper global search and a cleaner way to find shared files."Global Search is one of the headline additions, allowing users to search across all conversations and chat rooms from a single location.A companion Media Library makes it easier to locate images and files shared within any conversation.These additions address a common friction point for teams that rely on chat history to retrieve past decisions, shared documents, or reference material.Audio and video calls in version 6.0 now offer full compatibility between desktop and mobile apps, and screen sharing has been extended to allow desktop users to share their screens with colleagues on mobile devices.The updated Screenshot tool adds the ability to annotate captures with arrows and text before sharing, reducing the need for separate image-editing applications.Brosix 6.0 ships with the interface translated into 32 languages, extending its usability to teams distributed across multiple countries. The company also confirmed that Brosix Mobile 6.0, bringing equivalent updates to iOS and Android, is currently in development.Existing desktop users are encouraged to download the new version at brosix.Teams can read the full feature overview and download Brosix 6.0 at or visit to get started.

Stefan Chekanov

Brosix Inc.

+1 302-261-5234

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Brosix Releases Version 6.0 for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Adding New Featuresd, and Cross-Device Audio and Video Calls News Provided By Brosix Inc. November 05, 2026, 14:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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