TCMS Selects Tribe Payments As Its Acquirer Processing Partner For Asia-Pacific

About Tribe Payments

Hong Kong-based merchant acquirer partners with Tribe to scale its acquiring business into Singapore and across the region

- John Lee, CEO of TCMSSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TCM Solutions Limited (TCMS), a Hong Kong-based merchant acquirer, has partnered with Tribe Payments, a global payments fintech specialising in issuer and acquirer processing, to power its acquirer processing as it expands its business across Asia-Pacific.TCMS specialises in tailored acquiring solutions in Hong Kong and technical solutions in Singapore. Its core merchant verticals include food and beverage groups, medical chain stores, airlines and airport duty-free retailers – sectors that need payment systems flexible enough to support individual outlet operations and accounting requirements.The company's expertise spans POS technology and Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), which allows eligible international customers to view and pay in their preferred currency at the point of sale. By combining local market knowledge with specialist payment capabilities, TCMS helps merchants digitalise their operations, reduce costs, improve the experience for international travellers and unlock new revenue from cross-border commerce.Through the partnership, TCMS will run on Tribe's cloud-native, API-led processing platform. With its online payment gateway and POS terminal solutions demanding flexibility in technical integration and connectivity, TCMS selected Tribe to help it launch more tailor-made solutions for clients, serve a broader merchant base, and expand into Singapore and further markets across the region.John Lee, CEO of TCMS, said:“Our decision to partner with Tribe Payments reflects our ambition to build a scalable, future-ready acquiring business across Asia. Our specialist focus on duty-free, cross-border payments and POS solutions requires a processing partner that combines robust technology with the flexibility to support our growth.“Tribe's platform and collaborative approach make them a strong partner as we expand our presence, including in Singapore, and develop new opportunities across the region.”Matt Weir, GM Asia-Pacific at Tribe Payments, said:“We are delighted to partner with TCMS as it continues to develop its acquiring business across Asia. TCMS brings valuable expertise in duty-free and cross-border payments, supported by specialist POS and DCC capabilities.“Our cloud-native platform is designed to provide the processing foundation, flexibility and scalability needed to support TCMS's ambitions, and to help deliver innovative payment solutions to merchants and their customers.”About TCMSTCM Solutions Limited (TCMS) is a Hong Kong-based merchant acquirer specialising in tailored acquiring, POS and Dynamic Currency Conversion solutions, with technical operations in Singapore. Serving merchants across food and beverage, medical retail, airlines and airport duty-free, TCMS helps businesses optimise payment acceptance, enhance the experience for international travellers and capture new revenue from cross-border commerce.For more information, visitAbout Tribe PaymentsFounded in 2018 as an issuer and acquirer processor, Tribe Payments has evolved its payment platform to help merchants, banks, fintechs, issuers, and acquirers deliver frictionless, safe customer experiences. Its ecosystem of products enables customers to build, customise, and launch solutions.Tribe is Europe's only processor working with Mastercard, Visa, American Express, UnionPay International, Discover and JCB, offering unrivalled global connectivity through just one integration.Tribe's mission is to deliver payment technology that eliminates the trade-off between scale and speed, leveraging its modular, scalable, and secure cloud-based platform, which is PCI Level 1 compliant. To find out more, visit

Alice Corden

SkyParlour

+44 330 043 1315

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TCMS selects Tribe Payments as its acquirer processing partner for Asia-Pacific News Provided By SkyParlour November 05, 2026, 14:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology



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