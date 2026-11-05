European Marketplace Refurbed Launches In UK Following €3Bn Sales Milestone

refurbed Launches in UK

refurbed announces launch in UK

Peter Windischhofer, Co-Founder & CEO of refurbed

LONDON, LONDON, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following €50 million in investment and achieving profitability, one of Europe's leading marketplaces is bringing professionally refurbished technology and household products to British consumers this November.Europe's leading online marketplaces for professionally refurbished products, refurbed, has announced plans to officially launch in the UK this November. The expansion marks the next stage in the company's European growth, having surpassed €3 billion in cumulative marketplace sales (GMV), served more than five million customers and achieved EBITDA profitability in 2025.Founded in Austria in 2017, refurbed now operates across 24 European markets and secured €50 million in investment in October 2025 to support its continued growth. With Britain its latest market, the company is looking to build on its European success and make professionally refurbished products a mainstream alternative to buying new.The expansion comes as new research commissioned by refurbed among 2,000 UK adults reveals that 65% have already bought or considered professionally refurbished products, highlighting the potential for further growth. Affordability is a key driver, with 41% saying significant savings would encourage them to choose refurbished over new.Unlike peer-to-peer second-hand platforms, refurbed connects consumers with professional refurbishers, offering products that have been thoroughly tested for quality and reliability. Customers benefit from savings of up to 40% compared to buying new, a minimum 12-month warranty and free returns for 30 days[SB1.1], helping address some of the concerns traditionally associated with buying pre-owned products.But refurbed's ambitions go beyond traditional technology categories. With more than 65,000 products across its wider European marketplace, spanning smartphones and laptops to coffee machines, hair styling tools, sports equipment and musical instruments, the company wants to change not just where consumers buy refurbished products, but what they consider buying refurbished in the first place.Peter Windischhofer, Co-Founder and CEO of refurbed, commented:"We started refurbed in 2017 with a belief that buying refurbished shouldn't mean compromising on quality. Nine years on, we've served more than five million customers and shown that there's a real business opportunity in giving great products a second life."The UK is an exciting next step for us. People are increasingly questioning whether they really need to buy new, particularly when there are better-value alternatives available. But there's still work to do in changing perceptions of refurbished products."We want to show that refurbished isn't just about phones and laptops. From coffee machines to everyday household essentials, there's a huge opportunity to change how people shop and make buying refurbished feel just as natural as buying new."Sustainability remains central to refurbed's mission. By extending the lifespan of existing products, the company is helping reduce demand for newly manufactured goods and tackle electronic waste. Since its founding, refurbed estimates it has helped save 474,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, 1,555 tonnes of electronic waste and 166 billion litres of water.For more information, visit .ENDSNotes to editorsResearch commissioned by refurbed and conducted by OnePoll among 2,000 UK adults, nationally representative by age, gender and region, between 7 and 12 October 2026.Figures are rounded to the nearest whole percentage. Some questions were asked of specific respondent groups, including those who celebrate Christmas.About refurbedFounded in 2017 by Peter Windischhofer, Kilian Kaminski and Jürgen Riedl, the company is on a mission to empower sustainable consumption at scale and make existing products last longer. The marketplace offers more than 65,000 refurbished products, enabling consumers to save up to 40% compared to buying new. refurbed employs around 300 people and operates across 24 European markets, including Germany, Austria, Sweden, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Finland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Spain, Switzerland, France, UK, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Bulgaria and Luxemburg.[SB2.1][SA2.2] Since its founding, refurbed has saved an estimated 474,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, 1,555 tonnes of electronic waste and 166 billion litres of water.[CE3.1]Peter Windischhofer is one of the three founders of refurbed. Prior to founding the company, Windischhofer worked as a consultant at McKinsey for several years, advising large eCommerce companies in Europe. He studied business administration in Vienna, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and San Francisco, and during his study abroad in China, he founded an online review platform for Chinese language schools. In 2020, he, along with refurbed Co-Founder Kilian Kaminski, was selected for the Forbes "30 under 30 Europe" list. Windischhofer is not only an expert in Scale-Up entrepreneurship, but also in the field of sustainability. He is a strong advocate for the circular economy and responsible consumption, with a mission to enable people to consume more sustainably.

The Wilful Group

The Wilful Group

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European Marketplace refurbed Launches in UK Following €3bn Sales Milestone News Provided By The Wilful Group LTD November 05, 2026, 14:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology



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