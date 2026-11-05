Shipwell Expands AI Studio, Giving Shippers The Tools To Build Their Own AI Workforce

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Expanded capabilities let transportation teams deploy, customize, and build AI Workers around how their operations actually run.

- Greg Price, CEO and Co-FounderAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shipwell, developers of the leading AI transportation platform, today announced a major expansion of Shipwell AI Studio, giving businesses the tools to build, deploy, and manage AI Workers that take action across their operations.With AI Studio, transportation teams can put an AI workforce to work from day one. Six Shipwell-certified AI Workers cover settlement, track and trace, appointment scheduling, pricing, order building, and operational insights. They work within the TMS and across familiar channels, including email, SMS, Microsoft Teams, and Slack. Teams can deploy a certified Worker as is, adapt it, or describe a new process in plain language to build a custom Worker, often in under 10 minutes. For every Worker, teams define what it knows, what it can do, and when it needs human approval.“We're changing who gets to decide what AI can do in transportation,” said Greg Price, CEO and Co-founder of Shipwell.“Logistics teams don't have time for generic AI experiments. They need technology that understands their operations and delivers measurable ROI.”One early example of AI Studio's impact comes from the Settlement Worker, which combines TMS context with Document AI to streamline document processing. The Worker can split and attach carrier invoice packets in seconds, replacing a manual process that previously took teams 15 to 30 minutes per batch. Beyond saving time, AI Studio makes the extracted document data searchable and available for downstream workflows, reducing manual effort and helping teams operate more efficiently.“Transportation teams know where the friction is, where decisions get stuck, and where their people lose time better than any software vendor ever will,” Price added.“AI Studio combines that expertise with Shipwell's transportation intelligence so customers aren't waiting for us to imagine their next use case. They can build it themselves.”That approach grew out of ongoing conversations with customers. Rather than starting with what AI could do, Shipwell starts with a more practical question: what would you hand off to an AI Worker?The answers often point to time-consuming work like repetitive follow-ups, chasing missing documents, and managing processes shaped by specific customers, carriers, or facilities. AI Studio gives teams a way to assign that work to AI Workers, freeing people to focus on the decisions that need their attention.Shipwell knows freight. Customers know their operation. AI Studio brings the two together.Shipwell AI Studio is now available as part of the Shipwell transportation platform and as a standalone solution for qualifying shippers. To learn more about Shipwell AI Studio and AI Workers for logistics, visit .

Carolyn Wilson

Shipwell

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Shipwell Expands AI Studio, Giving Shippers the Tools to Build Their Own AI Workforce News Provided By Shipwell November 05, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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