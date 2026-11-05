Miami Book Fair Returns Nov. 15-22 With Margaret Atwood, Colson Whitehead, Tony Shalhoub And Bonnie Garmus

Visitors explore rows of bookseller and publisher booths during Miami Book Fair's annual Street Fair at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami.

Presented by Miami Dade College, the eight-day festival brings together hundreds of acclaimed authors, award winners and cultural figures from around the world

- Lissette Mendez, Miami Book Fair's executive directorMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miami Book Fair, one of the nation's largest and longest-running literary festivals, returns for its 43rd edition Nov. 15-22 at Miami Dade College's (MDC) Wolfson Campus.This year's lineup features nearly 500 authors and literary figures, including Margaret Atwood, Colson Whitehead, Marlon James, Tony Shalhoub, Bonnie Garmus, Ani DiFranco, Sophia Bush, Susan Orlean, Edwidge Danticat, Hernan Diaz, Yann Martel and U.S. poet laureate Arthur Sze. The Fair features programming in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.For the complete list of confirmed authors and programming, visit MiamiBookFair."One of my favorite things about the Fair is seeing people come for a writer they love and discover someone they hadn't heard of before," said Lissette Mendez, Miami Book Fair's executive director. "This year's lineup gives readers so many ways to do that, whether they're here for a novel, a family story, a favorite performer or a book to share with their children."Festival Highlights:Opening Day Party - Sunday, Nov. 15The Fair opens with a free Made in Miami street party featuring Oscar G, Ciro Llerena and other performers celebrating South Florida's musical history.Evenings With Series - Nov. 15-20The Fair's signature evening series features Tony Shalhoub and Josie Adams, Colson Whitehead, Elena Armas, Jeff Garlin, Zibby Owens, Brad Thor, Brad Meltzer and Victoria Aveyard. Armas appears with Meg Cabot. Salman Rushdie discusses“The Eleventh Hour: A Quintet of Stories” alongside Rachel Eliza Griffiths, author of“The Flower Bearers: A Memoir.” Rushdie is this year's recipient of the National Book Foundation's Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. Planet Money's Alex Mayyasi and Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi discuss economics, while Miami entrepreneur David Grutman presents“Take It Personal.”The Next Page Dinner - Friday, Nov. 20The fourth annual fundraising dinner at JW Marriott Marquis Miami honors Judy Blume and the Nusbaum family, with a special tribute to Margaret Atwood presented by The Women's Fund. Proceeds support the Fair's year-round children's programming.Street Fair - Nov. 20-22The three-day Street Fair brings booksellers, publishers, author presentations, live music and food vendors to downtown Miami. Friday admission is free, and children 12 and under are admitted free throughout the weekend.Children's Alley - Nov. 20-22Children's Alley offers interactive storytelling, live performances, science and creative activities for families. Children's and teen programming also features Meg Cabot and National Book Award winner Sabaa Tahir.Programming Highlights:FictionFiction highlights include Marlon James, Hernan Diaz, Yann Martel, Téa Obreht, Dave Eggers, Tayari Jones, Rabih Alameddine, Bonnie Garmus, Paula McLain, Julie Orringer and Tom Perrotta. Horror and suspense programming features Paul Tremblay, Alma Katsu, Tananarive Due and Elizabeth Kostova. A special event marks 50 years of Anne Rice's“Interview with the Vampire,” featuring Christopher Rice, Eric Shaw Quinn and Carissa Broadbent.NonfictionNonfiction participants include Susan Orlean, Ian Buruma, Anand Giridharadas, Simon Sebag Montefiore, Kai Bird, Reza Aslan, April Ryan, Kenneth Chenault, Danny Meyer and Pulitzer Prize winner Ada Ferrer.PoetryPoetry features U.S. poet laureate Arthur Sze, Robert Pinsky, Rae Armantrout, Carolyn Forché, Adrian Matejka, Aimee Nezhukumatathil and South Florida poets.National Book Awards ProgramNational Book Awards programming includes 2026 finalists Edwidge Danticat, Hannah Lillith Assadi, Camonghne Felix and Joseph Osmundson, plus longlisted authors Marlon James and Kimberly Blaeser.Stage and ScreenStage and Screen brings Ani DiFranco, Sophia Bush, Gina Gershon, Anna Konkle, Eliot Glazer, Jenny Hagel, Seth Rudetsky, Murray Hill and Ty Herndon.Specialized Programming:IberoAmerican Program: Spanish-language conversations featuring Santiago Roncagliolo, Jaime Bayly, David Toscana, Roberto Ampuero, Reyna Grande and Armando Lucas Correa.ReadCaribbean: Haitian and Caribbean literature featuring Edwidge Danticat, Tiphanie Yanique and Kwame Dawes.Jewish Life & Culture: Featuring Zibby Owens, Jeff Garlin, Roz Chast, Simon Sebag Montefiore and others.Reading Romance: Featuring Elena Armas, Tessa Bailey, Mia Sosa, Beatriz Williams, Carissa Broadbent and others.Tech + Biz: Featuring Kenneth Chenault, Robert Wachter, Danny Meyer, David Pogue and Planet Money's Alex Mayyasi and Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi.Tickets and Access:Tickets are available at MiamiBookFair. Street Fair admission is free Friday, Nov. 20. Saturday and Sunday tickets are $12, with discounts for teens and seniors; children 12 and under are free.Support and Sponsors:Miami Book Fair is made possible through the generous support of Miami Dade College; the Miami Downtown Development Authority; Miami Parking Authority; the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council; and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. Additional support comes from Platinum Sponsors: The Stacey and Eric Mindich Fund for Jewish Stories, Green Family Foundation, Achieve Miami and The Nusbaum Family; Premier Sponsors: Books & Books, Nicklaus Children's Health System, Amazon, Linda Sawyer Frankel, JW Marriott Marquis Miami and JW Marriott Miami; and Major Sponsors: ThingsBook, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation, Meredyth Anne Dasburg Foundation, Stephanie Ansin and Spencer Stewart, The Batchelor Foundation, Knight Foundation, The Elser Hotel & Residences, Alan Lafer and Susan Rose, and The Women's Fund Miami-Dade Empowered by Leomi Foundation, along with additional corporate and media sponsors.About Miami Book FairFounded in 1984 by Miami Dade College and partners, Miami Book Fair promotes reading, supports writers and offers year-round literary and educational programming. Its annual eight-day festival brings authors and readers together in downtown Miami.Miami Book Fair: Building community, one reader at a time. Follow Miami Book Fair on social media @miamibookfair #miamireads.Media Kit: Access high-res photos, b-roll and press releases.

Rachel M Pinzur

Pinzur Communications

+1 305-725-2875

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Miami Book Fair Returns Nov. 15-22 With Margaret Atwood, Colson Whitehead, Tony Shalhoub and Bonnie Garmus News Provided By Pinzur Communications November 05, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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