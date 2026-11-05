Bikaji Foods' Q2 Profit Falls 11 Pc To Rs 71 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Bikaji Foods International Limited on Thursday reported an 11.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to Rs 70.78 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 79.77 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26).

The decline in earnings came despite robust revenue growth during the quarter. Revenue from operations rose 13.1 per cent to Rs 921.44 crore from Rs 814.9 crore a year ago, according to its stock exchange filing.

However, profitability remained under pressure as EBITDA declined 7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 119 crore from Rs 128 crore.

Consequently, EBITDA margin narrowed to 13 per cent from 15 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Among business segments, the company's core ethnic snacks business delivered strong performance, with revenue growing 19.7 per cent year-on-year.

The western snacks segment also recorded sharp growth of 44.2 per cent, as per its regulatory filing.

The packaged sweets segment, however, witnessed an 11.3 per cent decline in revenue. The company attributed the weakness primarily to the timing of the Diwali festive season, which is scheduled in the subsequent quarter this year. Revenue from the papad segment declined 6.3 per cent due to supply-chain challenges affecting handmade papad production.

For the first half of FY27, Bikaji Foods reported a 12.8 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,672.8 crore, supported by volume growth of 6.2 per cent.

EBITDA during the period stood at Rs 217.7 crore, with a margin of 13 per cent, while profit after tax came in at Rs 128.4 crore. Earnings per share stood at Rs 5.22.

Commenting on the performance, Deepak Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of Bikaji Foods International, said the company witnessed healthy volume and value growth in both the ethnic snacks and western snacks categories during the quarter.

Shares of Bikaji Foods International closed 3.4 per cent higher at Rs 489 apiece on the NSE ahead of the earnings announcement.