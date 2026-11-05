The Cost Of A Broken Phone: How The HONOR X9e Pro Is Designed For Everyday Resilience

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – November, 2026 – Most smartphone users never think about the cost of a cracked screen until it happens. One accidental drop, a moment of distraction or a phone slipping from your hand can turn an everyday essential into an unexpected expense. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn While consumers carefully compare prices, cameras and battery performance before purchasing a smartphone, few consider how much they might spend repairing it. Yet the cost of accidental damage can significantly change the overall value of owning a device.

And the repair bill is only part of the story.

When Repair Costs Become a Question of Value:A cracked screen is rarely just a cosmetic problem. Depending on the damage, it can affect display visibility, touch responsiveness and the overall usability.

For consumers purchasing devices in the mid-range segment, screen replacement costs can represent a substantial proportion of the phone's original purchase price. When repair expenses begin approaching the value of the device itself, owners face a difficult decision: pay for repairs, continue using a damaged phone or purchase a replacement.

That is why the price paid at checkout does not always reflect the true cost of smartphone ownership.

A device that requires expensive repairs become considerably more costly over time. Conversely, a smartphone designed to withstand everyday accidents offers a form of value by potentially reducing maintenance expenses.

The Hidden Cost of Being Without Your Phone:Beyond the repair itself, there is another cost that rarely appears on an invoice: downtime.

Smartphones have become central to how people work, communicate and manage everyday responsibilities. A damaged device can mean missed business calls, delayed responses to important messages or difficulty accessing documents needed for work.

Even routine activities can become complicated. Banking applications, digital payments, navigation services and authentication codes often depend on having a functioning smartphone.

Arranging repairs takes time. Users may need to visit a service centre, back up their data, transfer information or temporarily switch to another device.

When repairs take longer, borrowing or purchasing a temporary replacement can create another expense.

These inconveniences may be difficult to quantify, but they demonstrate why smartphone damage can affect both finances and productivity.

Drop Protection Is Financial Protection:The HONOR X9e Pro approaches this challenge by placing durability at the centre of its design.

As the first Pro model in the HONOR X Series, the smartphone builds on the range's durability credentials with drop resistance of up to three metres, supported by an advanced 360-degree shock-absorbing architecture designed to protect the device across different terrains and impact scenarios.

The HONOR X9e Pro has also earned the SGS Premium Performance 5-Star rating for drop resistance in harsh scenarios, including complex surfaces and low-angle drops.

Its protective capabilities extend beyond accidental falls, with IP69 and 69K providing protection against water immersion and powerful high-pressure water jets and the ability to withstand hot water splashes of up to 85°C.

While no smartphone is completely immune to damage, these engineering features are designed to reduce the risk of costly accidents during everyday use.

And avoiding even one major repair can make a meaningful difference to the overall ownership experience.

Protecting Value Beyond the Purchase:Smartphone durability is therefore about more than surviving a drop test. It is about helping consumers avoid unexpected expenses, maintain access to essential services and reduce the disruption caused by device damage.

By prioritising advanced protection, the HONOR X9e Pro offers a different perspective on smartphone value: one that considers not only what consumers pay when purchasing a device, but also the potential costs they can avoid throughout its lifespan.

About HONOR:HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners.

With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.