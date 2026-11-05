Commercial Bank Of Dubai CBD Announces Strategic Partnerships, Collaborations And Industry Dialogue At Dubai Fintech Summit 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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CBD announces a collaboration with Microsoft, alongside strategic agreements with Silent Eight, Comarch, Zamp, Harvey, Sirion and Flank across AI, compliance, digital wealth, operational transformation and legal technology
DeFa by InvoiceMate named winner of the CBD FinTech World Cup Qualifier, progressing to the Grand Final at Dubai FinTech Summit 2026
CBD leaders contribute to discussions on the future of finance, financial inclusion and Agentic AI at Dubai FinTech Summit 2026
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