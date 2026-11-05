Nashik Shocker! Wine Shop Worker Dies After Nail Pierces Heart, CCTV Video Sparks Mystery

In a shocking case from Maharashtra, a 39-year-old wine shop employee died in Nashik after an iron nail from a pressure gun pierced his chest and reached his heart. The incident took place at Liquor Katta, near State Bank Chowk in the CIDCO area, on Monday evening and the CCTV footage of the incident has recently started surfacing on social media. The deceased was identified as Sunil Anil Tayde. He was standing near the counter between 6.30 pm and 7 pm when he suddenly experienced severe chest pain and collapsed at around 6:51 pm. People inside the shop later noticed an iron nail in his chest and saw that he was bleeding.

Nashik - A 39-year-old employee of a wine shop in the Cidco area died during treatment after a nail from a plywood pressure gun pierced his chest and reached the heart.⁠ The incident took placeat Liquor Shop near State Bank Chowk in Cidco. Victim was at the shop when the nail entered his chest. He collapsed in pain inside the premises. Colleagues and others present immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital in a critical condition. Doctors declared him dead around midnight. ⁠Initial reports described the incident as an accident involving the pressure gun used for plywood work. However, CCTV footage from the shop has raised questions.

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Colleagues and others rushed Tayde to a private hospital at around 7.30 pm. Doctors tried to save him, but he died during treatment at around midnight. He reportedly remained critical for nearly four hours.

CCTV footage raises questions

The incident was initially described as an accident involving a pressure gun used for plywood work. However, CCTV footage from the shop has raised questions about how the nail struck Tayde.

The footage reportedly shows a customer entering the shop and standing right among the crowd. In few moments, he appears to push a person near him and make a movement towards Tayde, who is behind the counter. The customer then leaves immediately. Police are examining the footage to establish what happened.

Video triggers reactions online

Police have registered an accidental death case at Ambad police station. They are investigating whether the incident was accidental or deliberate. No conclusion has been announced so far.

The footage has triggered strong reactions online. Some viewers said the customer's movements looked suspicious, while others called the incident murder. One user said it highlighted the need for stricter safety rules. Another questioned why a nail gun was accessible inside the shop, calling it a dangerous tool capable of causing fatal injuries.