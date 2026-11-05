MENAFN - GetNews) Blumble Bee has published a guide that pairs U.S. Census Bureau business counts for Maricopa County with how its Tempe studio handles video, photo and podcast projects.

TEMPE, AZ - November 5, 2026 - Blumble Bee Video, Photography and Podcast Studio, a Warner Road production studio that provides video, photography and podcast services to businesses and creators in Tempe, is sharing U.S. Census Bureau data on the number of businesses in Maricopa County alongside guidance on planning a shoot.

The guide draws on the Census Bureau's QuickFacts profile for Maricopa County, which reports County Business Patterns figures for 2023 and Nonemployer Statistics for 2024.

Maricopa County Business Counts

The Census Bureau counts 109,863 employer establishments in Maricopa County in 2023, with total employment of 2,016,986, up 3.9 percent from 2022. It also counts 420,481 nonemployer establishments in 2024. Nonemployer businesses are those with no paid employees.

The county's population estimate for July 1, 2025 is 4,689,558, up 6.0 percent from the April 2020 estimates base. Tempe alone is estimated at 190,571 residents.

The figures describe the county's business base. They do not show how many of those businesses produce video or podcast content.

Studio Rental or Full-Service Production

Blumble Bee offers both. Studio rental gives a client the space and standard equipment for a set number of hours. Full-service production adds a professional crew, lighting and specialty gear in a custom package. Rates depend on the project, the space needed and how much support the client wants, and equipment rentals, additional crew and extended hours all affect the final price.

Studio or Location

The studio says the choice depends on the goal. Filming on location can save money when a project needs a specific backdrop and little equipment. A studio gives controlled lighting, equipment on hand, privacy and no weather delays, and there is no travel or setup at a second site. For podcasts, the studio says renting a dedicated recording space usually costs less than building one.

Blumble Bee's Work in Tempe

Blumble Bee describes its projects in three stages. Pre-production covers planning, concept development, scriptwriting, talent selection, scheduling and equipment. Production is the shoot itself: filming, photography and audio recording. Post-production covers editing, sound mixing, graphics and final delivery. Knowing which stages a business can handle in-house, and which it needs help with, is a quick way to narrow down a quote.

Its photography studio handles headshots, product photography, branding images, portraits and team photos, and its podcast studio is set up so first-time hosts and experienced podcasters can walk in and record. The studio also offers content creation across video, photo and audio, marketing campaign support and production consulting. According to the studio, short branded content ready to share online, such as product demos and educational videos, is the most requested type of business video. Its website lists Mesa and Chandler among its service areas.

About Blumble Bee

Blumble Bee Video, Photography and Podcast Studio is a production studio in Tempe, Arizona, offering video production, photography, podcast recording, content creation and studio rental for businesses and creators.