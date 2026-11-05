Brevard Kitchen And Bath Shares 2025 Census Growth And Building Permit Data For Brevard County Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews) Brevard Kitchen and Bath has published a guide that pairs U.S. Census Bureau population, housing and permit figures for Brevard County and Melbourne with how its team plans kitchen and bathroom remodels.

MELBOURNE, FL - November 5, 2026 - Brevard Kitchen and Bath, a Dow Road remodeling contractor that provides kitchen, bathroom and flooring work to homeowners in Melbourne, is sharing U.S. Census Bureau data on population growth, homeownership and new building permits in Brevard County, along with guidance on what drives a remodeling budget.

The guide draws on the Census Bureau's QuickFacts profiles for Brevard County and the city of Melbourne, which combine Vintage 2025 population estimates, 2025 building permit counts and American Community Survey (ACS) 5-year figures for 2020 to 2024.

Brevard County Growth and Permits

The Census Bureau estimates Brevard County had 663,982 residents on July 1, 2025, up 9.5 percent from the April 2020 estimates base of 606,616. The county had 314,114 housing units in 2025, and building permits were issued for 4,624 new private housing units that year.

According to the ACS, 76.7 percent of occupied housing units in the county were owner occupied in 2020 to 2024, and the median owner-occupied home value was $339,600.

Melbourne Figures

Melbourne itself is estimated at 87,097 residents in 2025, up 2.8 percent since 2020. The ACS puts the share of Melbourne residents aged 65 and over at 22.5 percent, with a median owner-occupied home value of $306,400.

These are area-wide figures. They do not show what any one remodel will cost.

What Drives a Remodeling Budget

According to Brevard Kitchen and Bath, a budget depends on room size, layout changes, material choices and fixture upgrades, with labor, materials, design and installation making up most of the total. In bathrooms, labor and wet-area construction are often the most expensive parts of the job, because shower work involves waterproofing, drainage, tile installation and precise measurement. Costs also rise when plumbing for a toilet or shower has to move, when walls or floors change structurally, or when an older home needs updates to meet current standards.

The company uses a percentage-of-home-value guideline as a starting point for bathroom budgets, so upgrades stay in proportion to the property and the local market. For smaller budgets, it suggests replacing surface materials instead of moving plumbing and refreshing fixtures without structural changes.

Brevard Kitchen and Bath's Work in Melbourne

The company's process starts with an in-home consultation, where the team reviews the space, shows samples and outlines a realistic budget before work begins. Its kitchen remodel services cover layouts, cabinets, tile and flooring. Bathroom work includes shower remodels, accessible bathroom updates and slip-resistant surface choices. The company also runs a tile store and a flooring store, with tile, carpet and luxury vinyl flooring installed by the same team. Its website lists West Melbourne and Merritt Island among the areas it serves and says it has focused on comfort, safety and value since 2000.

About Brevard Kitchen and Bath

Brevard Kitchen and Bath is a kitchen and bathroom remodeling contractor in Melbourne, Florida, offering kitchen remodeling, bathroom and shower remodeling, and tile, carpet and luxury vinyl flooring across Brevard County.