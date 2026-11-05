EU Allocates Nearly EUR 1B For Winter Support Of Ukraine's Energy Sector Mathernova

MENAFN - UkrinForm) EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Energy is an area to which we have devoted an enormous amount of attention and financial resources. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we have spent around 4 billion euros on energy, and this year's winter package is close to a billion," the diplomat said.

According to her, the assistance covers a wide range of areas, including support for the liquidity of key energy companies such as Ukrenergo, as well as assistance with gas purchases.

Mathernova: Ukraine could complete 95% of reforms required for EU macro-financial assistance this year

In addition, the EU is funding the development of renewable energy and energy efficiency, helping repair damaged and destroyed energy infrastructure, and strengthening the passive protection of energy facilities.

Another important component of the winter assistance is its humanitarian dimension. According to the diplomat, the EU is providing financial support to vulnerable households living near the front line. Ukraine has also already received more than 11,000 generators and other equipment.