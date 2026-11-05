David Garrett Brings Classical Music And Rock Together In Spectacular Baku Performance

By Alimat Aliyeva

The boundaries between classical music and contemporary culture became almost invisible at the Heydar Aliyev Centre on November 4, as internationally acclaimed violinist David Garrett brought his Millennium Symphony – Crossover Programme to Baku. Blending the sophistication of classical compositions with the energy of rock, pop and cinematic soundtracks, the performance offered an evening in which musical traditions met in an entirely different dimension.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, accompanied by members of her family, attended the spectacular concert, adding a distinguished presence to an event that celebrated the universal language of music and the power of artistic expression.

Garrett is among the most recognisable violinists of his generation, admired for his exceptional technical ability and his willingness to challenge the conventional boundaries of classical performance. His musical journey began remarkably early. Having made his stage debut at the age of 10, he became the youngest artist ever to sign with the prestigious Deutsche Grammophon record label at just 13.

His education at New York's Juilliard School, where he studied under legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman, further strengthened his artistic foundations. Over the years, Garrett has collaborated with some of the world's most distinguished conductors, including Zubin Mehta, Christoph Eschenbach, Riccardo Chailly and Andrés Orozco-Estrada. His performances with leading ensembles such as the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra have established his credentials across the international classical music scene.

His artistic versatility is perhaps best illustrated by his celebrated ICONIC project. Released by Deutsche Grammophon, the album reached fourth place in Germany's album charts and received both a Gold Record and the OPUS KLASSIK 2023 award for Bestseller of the Year. Its international tour took Garrett to five continents, with 113 concerts. Another memorable milestone was his performance at Rome's historic Baths of Caracalla in 2022, where he presented a compelling fusion of classical virtuosity and popular music.

The Baku performance continued this artistic journey on an even broader musical scale. Garrett was accompanied by his band and the Orchestra of the Sofia Gubaidulina Centre for Contemporary Music. The creative team also included musical director and guitarist Franck van der Heijden, keyboardist John Haywood, drummer Bodi van der Heijden and bassist Roberto De Rosa.

The orchestra's presence brought symphonic depth to a programme built around musical diversity, while the band added contemporary rhythms and energy. The result was an ambitious musical dialogue between different generations, genres and cultural influences.

The audience was taken on a journey through the works of Ludwig van Beethoven, film composer Hans Zimmer and pop icon Michael Jackson, alongside internationally recognised hits by Nirvana, Rammstein and other legendary performers. Rather than simply reproducing familiar melodies, Garrett reimagined them through his distinctive violin arrangements, demonstrating how classical technique can give contemporary music a new artistic dimension.

Ultimately, the evening was more than a showcase of technical excellence. It was a celebration of music's ability to cross generations and cultural boundaries. In Baku, Garrett demonstrated that classical music need not remain confined to traditional concert halls: in the hands of an imaginative performer, it can speak the language of an entirely new generation.