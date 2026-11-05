Azerbaijan, Estonia Explore New Opportunities For Cooperation In ICT Sector

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Azerbaijan and Estonia discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in information and communication technologies (ICT).

Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, shared the details in a post on social media X.

"We held a roundtable meeting with a delegation of IT companies organised by the Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications (ITL).

During the meeting, we briefed Estonian companies on the latest developments in Azerbaijan's digitalisation efforts, the newly adopted legislative package and the opportunities available in the technology sector.

We also discussed ways to expand cooperation in ICT, opportunities for Estonian companies to enter the Azerbaijani market and prospects for implementing joint projects," Nabiyev wrote.

It should be noted that Nabiyev also took part in the fourth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Estonia Intergovernmental Commission held the previous day.

The meeting was attended by Estonia's Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

The sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in transport, logistics, trade, digital development and innovation.