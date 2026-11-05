Assistant Professor of Healthcare Administration, Fayetteville State University

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Dr Olayinka Stephen Ilesanmi is a medical doctor, epidemiologist, and public health researcher with 20 years of experience in global health, disease surveillance, outbreak response, and health systems strengthening in Africa and the US.

He began his research career during his residency in Community Health at University College Hospital, Ibadan, Nigeria, where he worked on infectious and non-communicable diseases, health economics, and disease prevention. In 2013, he was awarded the West African College of Physicians' best fellowship candidate in Community Health.

His career has spanned clinical practice, academia, and international public health. He has served as a consultant community health physician at the Federal Medical Center, Owo, Ondo State Nigeria; a field coordinator with the African Field Epidemiology Network; and a postdoctoral fellow at the Yale School of Medicine. He was actively involved in the 2015 Ebola response in Sierra Leone and received a Meritorious Service Award from President Ernest Bai Koroma.

He is an Assistant Professor of Healthcare Administration at Fayetteville State University in North Carolina and has previously worked as a Consultant Community Health Physician at University College Hospital Ibadan, Nigeria, and as a Lecturer in Global Health at the University of Ibadan. He holds a Master's in Global Health Policy and Management from Brandeis University, Waltham, Massachusetts, US, and a PhD in Public Health from the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. He previously served as the West Africa regional Program Lead at Africa CDC.

His interests include emerging infectious diseases, outbreak preparedness, tobacco control, health policy, and health equity. He previously contributed to The Conversation Africa and is committed to making research accessible and translating evidence into policy and practice to improve public health.



2026–present Assistant Professor of Healthcare Administration, Fayetteville State University 2023–2025 West Africa Regional Program Lead, Africa CDC

ExperienceHonours

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) honours award, 2006, Meritorious service award from His Excellency Dr Ernest Bai Koroma Executive president of the Republic of Sierra Leone for his outstanding contributions to Ebola Virus Disease response, May 2015. Best Fellowship Candidate West Africa College of Physician