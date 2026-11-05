Baku, Athens Consider Expanding Cooperation In Digital Services (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov has met with Greek Deputy Minister of Interior Paraskevi Charalampogianni to discuss opportunities for bilateral cooperation in digital development.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the meeting focused on potential areas of cooperation between the two countries in the digital sector.

Asadov outlined the work being carried out in Azerbaijan to advance digitalisation and foster the innovation ecosystem. He noted that key digital initiatives, including mygov, Digital Bridge, Digital Login and SİMA, integrate public services into a unified electronic system, facilitate faster data exchange and enable citizens to access government services more conveniently.

The meeting also covered digital transformation, the modernisation of public administration and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in these areas.