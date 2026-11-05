KTZ Express Ships Cargo From Kazakhstan To Mexico Via Azerbaijan Using TITR

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KTZ Express, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), has arranged the transportation of a container shipment of polymer products from Almaty to Mexico's Port of Veracruz, one of the key seaports on the country's Gulf Coast, KTZ reported.

The shipment was arranged using the infrastructure of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor).According to KTZ's infographic, the route passes through the Port of Alat in Azerbaijan.

"KTZ Express organized the transportation of the cargo from Almaty to Georgia's Port of Poti, including its shipment across the Caspian Sea. Further transportation to the Mexican port of Veracruz is being carried out by shipping company Maersk. Thus, the logistics chain combines the capabilities of the Trans-Caspian route and the international maritime transport network of KTZ Express' partners," the company said.

KTZ noted that the development of export shipments reflects growing interest in Kazakh products beyond traditional markets. The use of the TITR infrastructure has enabled Kazakh shippers to deliver goods to the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union countries.

The shipment to Mexico further expands the geographical reach of KTZ Express's international transportation services, which also include destinations in Latin America.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade corridor connecting China and Europe via Central Asian countries, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.