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Company Announcement No 63/2026

Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark

Tel +45 74 37 37 37

AL Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

al-sydbank.com

5 November 2026

Transactions with shares in AL Sydbank by managers and closely associated persons

Under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation AL Sydbank makes public transactions with shares in the Bank conducted by managers and persons closely associated with them.

Reference is made to the attached tables showing detailed information about the transactions.



Yours sincerely

AL Sydbank A/S

Attachments



Mark Luscombe - UK

Jørn Adam Møller - UK

Stig Westergaard - UK

Frank Mortensen - UK

Svend Randers - UK Gry Bandholm - UK