Transactions With Shares In AL Sydbank By Managers And Closely Associated Persons
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Company Announcement No 63/2026
| Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com
|5 November 2026
Transactions with shares in AL Sydbank by managers and closely associated persons
Under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation AL Sydbank makes public transactions with shares in the Bank conducted by managers and persons closely associated with them.
Reference is made to the attached tables showing detailed information about the transactions.
Yours sincerely
AL Sydbank A/S
Attachments
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Mark Luscombe - UK
Jørn Adam Møller - UK
Stig Westergaard - UK
Frank Mortensen - UK
Svend Randers - UK
Gry Bandholm - UK
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