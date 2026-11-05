John Patrick University And Advanced Imaging Review Launch“Grow Your Own” Program To Build Healthcare Imaging Talent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New initiative addresses radiology shortage and helps hospitals and health systems develop existing employees into radiologic technologists and advanced imaging professionals while they continue working

SOUTH BEND, Ind. and SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Patrick University of Health and Applied Sciences (JPU) and Advanced Imaging Revie (AIR) today announced the launch of their“Grow Your Own” program, a workforce development initiative designed to help hospitals and health systems address staffing needs by investing in their existing employees.

The program creates career pathways that enable healthcare organizations to develop talent from within, helping employees advance into medical imaging professions while building a pipeline of qualified professionals. Through JPU's educational programs and AIR's specialized imaging training, organizations can support employees at multiple stages of their careers, from entry-level hospital roles to advanced imaging specialties.

Hospitals can help employees in positions such as patient transport, front-desk operations, and administrative support pursue education to become radiologic technologists. Existing limited-scope radiologic technologists can pursue further education toward broader radiography qualifications, while qualified radiologic technologists can expand their skills into additional imaging modalities through AIR.

“Healthcare organizations already have employees who understand their culture, their operations, and their patients,” said Anthony Mungo, Founder and CEO of AIR.“'Grow Your Own' creates a win-win opportunity: employers can build a pipeline of skilled professionals from within their own workforce, while employees gain access to new career opportunities and a path to advance within the organization they know.”

Designed with working professionals in mind, the program offers educational pathways that can help employees pursue new credentials while maintaining their employment, subject to program requirements and clinical scheduling. Participating organizations can also explore employer-sponsored education and scholarship opportunities to help make career advancement more accessible.

JPU and AIR will work with interested healthcare organizations and professional associations to identify workforce needs, determine appropriate educational pathways, and explore program structures that align with their staffing goals.

Healthcare organizations interested in the“Grow Your Own” program can learn more at radiologyedu.com/page/grow-your-own or by contacting ....

About John Patrick University of Health and Applied Sciences

John Patrick University of Health and Applied Sciences (JPU) was established to address critical training gaps in medical physics, dosimetry, and the radiologic sciences and has since expanded to offer programs across healthcare disciplines, including integrative and functional medicine.

JPU delivers hybrid and fully online programs designed for working professionals and new students, providing flexible, high-quality education aligned with industry needs. Guided by a commitment to“do the right thing,” JPU prepares graduates with the knowledge, skills, and compassion to deliver exceptional patient care. Learn more at jpu.ed.

About Advanced Imaging Review

Advanced Imaging Review (AIR) provides education and training for medical imaging professionals seeking to enter the field, expand their skills, and advance their careers. Its offerings span radiography (X-ray), computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), mammography, vascular interventional radiography, ultrasound, and other specialized areas, with programs that include registry preparation, structured education, and clinical rotations.

Having served more than 5,000 students, AIR emphasizes academic achievement, clinical experience, faculty expertise, and a personalized approach to learning. Learn more at advancedimagingreview.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Gallagher, RAYNZ

...