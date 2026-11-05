Concurrent Technologies Corporation Announces CFO Transition And Leadership Realignment Effective January 4

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) John Klein Retires as VP & CFO; Jo O'Saben Succeeds Him as VP & CFO; Jay Bleehash Named VP & CAO

Johnstown, PA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) today announced the retirement of John Klein, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (VP & CFO), effective at the end of the calendar year, following more than 33 years of distinguished service to the company and 38 years in corporate and financial management. Effective January 4, Jo O'Saben will succeed him as Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and Jay Bleehash will become Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer (VP & CAO).

Klein joined CTC in 1993 as a business and financial analyst and has played a pivotal role in shaping the organization's financial strength, operational discipline, and long-term growth. Throughout his tenure, he helped position CTC for success across a diverse set of markets while advancing the company's mission-focused impact.

“John has been a cornerstone of CTC's success for more than three decades,” said Christopher Hamilton, CTC President & CEO.“His steady leadership, financial expertise, and unwavering integrity have helped guide the company through significant growth and change. On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire CTC team, I thank John for his extraordinary contributions and his commitment to a thoughtful, well-executed transition. We wish him and his family all the best in retirement.”

As part of this transition, CTC is realigning Klein's responsibilities into two leadership roles: Vice President & Chief Financial Officer and Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer.

Jo O'Saben Named Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Effective January 4, CTC will appoint Jo O'Saben as Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. O'Saben currently serves as Executive Director, Controller & Treasurer at CTC and brings over 30 years of progressive finance and accounting leadership within the organization.

Over the course of her career at CTC, O'Saben has held several key financial roles, including Controller, Assistant Controller & Ethics Specialist, Director of Payroll & Disbursements, Business & Financial Analyst III, Disbursements Leader, and Senior Accountant. She has led core financial operations spanning accounting, financial reporting, budgeting, payroll, audits, compliance, financial systems, and risk management, while serving as a trusted advisor to executive leadership and mentor to finance staff.

O'Saben holds a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Geneva College and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Pittsburgh.

“Jo's deep financial expertise, institutional knowledge, and longstanding commitment to CTC make her exceptionally well suited to serve as our next Vice President & Chief Financial Officer,” Hamilton said.“She has been instrumental in strengthening our financial operations and has earned tremendous respect across the organization. I am confident she will build on John's legacy and help lead CTC into its next chapter.”

As Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, O'Saben will lead the Office of the Chief Financial Officer, including finance, accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, and risk management.

Jay Bleehash Named Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer

Effective January 4, CTC will appoint Jay Bleehash as Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer. CTC created the new role to further align key enterprise support functions with the company's strategic priorities.

Bleehash previously served as Manager, Human Resources at CTC from 1993 to 2008 before advancing into senior leadership roles at Bayer Corporation. He returned to CTC in 2024 and currently serves as Executive Director, Talent & Brand Strategy, and Chief Ethics Officer.

Bleehash brings more than 30 years of experience in human resources, talent strategy, organizational development, leadership development, and strategic planning. He holds an MBA from Duquesne University and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics from the University of Pittsburgh.

As Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer, Bleehash will oversee talent strategy, corporate communications & brand strategy, information technology, contracts & acquisition, and facilities/security.

“The creation of the Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer role reflects our commitment to strengthening the enterprise capabilities that are essential to CTC's long-term success,” Hamilton said.“Jay's deep understanding of CTC and broad organizational leadership experience position him well to help advance our strategic priorities and support our customers and employees.”

Structured Transition Plan

Klein will remain in his full-time role through December 31 and will then continue in a part-time advisory capacity through the end of CTC's fiscal year, or as needed, to support a smooth transition. All leadership changes announced today will take effect January 4.

“Announcing this transition early and structuring it carefully ensures continuity for the organization,” Klein said.“I have great confidence in Jo, Jay, and the entire leadership team to carry this work forward and continue driving mission success.”

Hamilton added,“While we will miss John's daily presence, his impact on CTC will endure for years to come. With Jo stepping into the Vice President & Chief Financial Officer role and Jay assuming the new Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer position, we are well positioned for the future while honoring John's legacy of thoughtful, disciplined leadership.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients' needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit .

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CTC Looks Ahead to New Leadership in the New Year

CONTACT: Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-269-2490...