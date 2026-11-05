Famvia Travel Launches SORS, Its Proprietary Travel Intelligence Platform For Travel Advisors, As Advisor Network Grows From 15 To 500 In Less Than Two Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New platform combines advisor CRM, itinerary building, trip management and AI-powered travel intelligence to help advisors plan smarter trips while saving 8–12 hours per booking

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Famvia Travel, a travel company that empowers everyone to become a travel advisor, today announced the launch of SORS, its proprietary travel intelligence platform designed to give travel advisors the technology, data and tools they need to plan and manage better trips while spending less time on administrative work.

The launch comes as Famvia has grown from just 15 travel advisors in January 2025 to 500 advisors today, alongside a network of more than 90 travel partners and access to tens of thousands of destinations and travel experiences.

Built internally by Famvia, SORS brings together the operational tools advisors use throughout the travel-planning process with an AI-powered layer designed to help advisors better understand their guests and create more personalized experiences.

“Travel advisors shouldn't have to spend hours jumping between systems, digging through notes, building itineraries and managing repetitive communication,” said Ben Armstrong, Founder and CEO of Famvia Travel.“We built SORS because we saw how much time our advisors were spending on tasks that didn't help them be better advisors or book more trips. SORS gives advisors the intelligence and tools to spend less time on administration and more time on the human relationships that make being a travel advisor a thriving career today.”

One Platform for the Entire Advisor Experience

SORS is designed to support advisors from the initial guest conversation through the completed trip.

The platform includes:

Guest CRM: Advisors can manage guest information, preferences and trip details in one place. Travelers can also access their trip information and payment schedules through a secure link, creating a simpler experience for both the advisor and guest.

Itinerary Builder: Advisors can build and share customized itineraries while keeping trip details organized and accessible to their clients.

Multi-Component Trip Building: SORS allows advisors to build complete trips across multiple travel components-including hotels, cruises, insurance, activities and other experiences-rather than managing each component separately.

AI-Powered Travel Intelligence: The platform's AI capabilities give advisors a new way to work with the information they already have. Advisors can ask questions about a guest's travel history, identify destinations a guest has previously visited, generate ideas based on their preferences and history, and use guest notes to build a deeper profile of the traveler.

The AI layer can also draw on Famvia's company knowledge and historical data to help advisors identify what is popular and available, develop trip ideas and create more curated experiences for individual guests.

Together, these capabilities are designed to help advisors plan smarter trips while reducing the administrative workload associated with travel planning. According to Famvia, advisors using its technology can save 8–12 hours of communication and administrative work per booking, giving them more time to focus on selling travel and building relationships with their clients.

Built for Advisors, Without Another Monthly Software Bill

SORS is provided free of charge to Famvia's travel advisors.

That model is designed to give independent advisors access to technology that would otherwise require multiple paid software subscriptions. The result is a technology platform built specifically around Famvia's advisor model rather than another standalone software expense for advisors.

From 15 Advisors to 500

The launch of SORS represents the next stage of Famvia's growth.

In January 2025, Famvia had 15 travel advisors. Today, the company has grown that network to 500 advisors, representing more than 33x growth in its advisor community in less than two years, all with $0 spent on marketing.

“Growing from 15 advisors to 500, without venture backing, has given us an incredible amount of insight into what advisors actually need,” said Armstrong.“SORS is the result of listening to those advisors and building technology around their real workflows. We're not trying to add another tool to the advisor's stack. We've simplified the stack.”

The Future of Travel Advising Is Human + Intelligent

As consumers increasingly turn to online tools and AI to research their vacations, Famvia believes the role of the travel advisor is increasingly more valuable-not less.

SORS is designed around that idea: using technology to handle the repetitive and administrative work while giving advisors better information to make human decisions about their guest.

Rather than asking advisors to choose between technology and personalized service, Famvia is building technology intended to make personalized service easier to deliver at scale.

SORS is now available to Famvia's travel advisors free of charge.

About Famvia Travel

Famvia Travel is a travel technology company on a mission: modern travel planning, still powered by humans. Famvia connects families and travelers with the fastest-growing family-focused travel advisor network in the U.S. Its library of thousands of original travel guides and reviews, all written by human travel experts, helps travelers find the right advisor and helps advisors find Famvia. Advisors plan trips in SORS, Famvia's proprietary advisor platform, which brings guest management, itinerary building and trip planning into one place, free of charge. Learn more at famvia.com/join.

Media Contact:

Trish Manrique

Famvia Travel

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