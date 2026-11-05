MKDWELL Secures XR/MR Accessories Orders From Internationally Recognized Brands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanding commercial VR power management applications, aiming to diversify revenue streams and strengthen its market position

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKDWELL Tech Inc. (Nasdaq: MKDW) (“MKDWELL” or the“Company”) today announced that it has secured orders placed directly by internationally recognized brands for extended reality (XR) and mixed reality (MR) product accessories. The Company also highlighted its four-slot VR battery charger, expanding its commercial VR power management applications. The related business is expected to help diversify the Company's revenue streams and strengthen its position in the relevant accessories market.

The charger is designed for removable batteries used in compatible flagship all-in-one VR headsets. It serves commercial settings involving frequent use of multiple devices, including location-based entertainment (LBE), enterprise training and medical education. By charging batteries independently of the headset, it allows spare batteries to charge while devices remain in use, helping operators manage battery rotation and reduce downtime associated with charging.

Simultaneous Four-Slot Charging and Battery Rotation

The charger can charge four compatible batteries simultaneously and includes a dedicated power adapter rated at 120W. Laboratory test data show that, using specified batteries under specified test conditions, four compatible batteries can charge simultaneously from 0% to 100% in approximately two hours. Actual charging times may vary by battery model, condition and operating environment.

When used with compatible headsets that support battery hot swapping, batteries can be replaced without powering down, in accordance with the headset's operating requirements. Spare battery provision and charging rotation can support extended periods of continuous use; actual operating capability depends on headset specifications, battery availability and on-site usage conditions.

Centralized Management and Safety Features for Commercial Use

The product features vertical slots to simplify centralized battery storage and management and reduce desktop cabling.

The product has undergone applicable product safety, electromagnetic compatibility and energy efficiency testing for its intended markets and includes overcharge, overtemperature and short-circuit protection. The applicable standards, product models and configurations are specified in the relevant test reports and compliance documentation.

MKDWELL stated:“Securing orders from internationally recognized brands marks an important step in expanding our XR/MR accessories business. We will focus on product quality and delivery execution as we deepen customer relationships, diversify our revenue streams and strengthen our position in the relevant market. The four-slot independent charging design aims to help commercial VR customers simplify battery management and reduce equipment waiting time in multi-user, high-frequency applications.”

The Company will schedule production and shipments according to customer orders and delivery requirements. Actual revenue contribution remains subject to order fulfillment, delivery and acceptance. Current orders do not guarantee future orders or revenue performance.

About MKDWELL Tech Inc.

Through its operating subsidiaries, MKDWELL manufactures and supplies automotive electronics for passenger cars, modified commercial vehicles, camper vans and logistics vehicles. Its business covers research and development, design, production and sales, with a focus on intelligent control systems and LiDAR sensors. Through its operating subsidiaries, the Company also conducts smart-home and Internet-of-Things (IoT) product businesses and provides OEM and ODM solutions for international brand and retail customers. The Company's operations span Taiwan, mainland China and Hong Kong.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, order fulfillment and potential revenue contribution, revenue diversification, market position, anticipated product applications and operating benefits, customer relationships and the Company's future business development. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to changes in customer demand and orders, delivery and acceptance arrangements, product performance and compatibility, market acceptance, supply chain conditions, market competition and other factors. For additional risk information, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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MKDWELL Tech Inc.

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