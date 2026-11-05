Home Decor Market To Hit USD 955.3 Billion By 2032 Supported By Rising Consumer Interest In Interior Design And Home Aesthetics, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the home decor market size USD 716.5 billion in 2026 to USD 753.9 billion in 2027 and USD 955.3 billion by 2032, at a 4.85% CAGR from 2027 to 2032. In Japan, growing consumer interest in room makeovers and digital design inspiration is encouraging retailers to combine furniture and lighting with convenient online discovery and purchasing options. Social media and digital platforms can help consumers explore new styles and move more quickly from inspiration to purchase. However, affordability remains a major consideration, while rising material costs and limited artisanal skills can increase production challenges and put pressure on supplier margins.

Home Decor Market Growth Drivers

Social media is shaping home decor purchases

Social media and digital platforms are playing a growing role in how consumers discover, compare, and purchase home decor products. Attractive room images, styling videos, and creator content can introduce consumers to new furniture, lighting, and decorative concepts. Retailers can build on this interest by linking inspirational content with easy-to-use shopping channels, helping consumers move smoothly from exploring ideas to selecting and purchasing products. This combination of visual inspiration and digital convenience can strengthen customer engagement and support online sales.

Smart-home integration is expanding decor opportunities

The growing adoption of smart-home technology is creating new opportunities for home decor suppliers, particularly in decorative lighting. Consumers are increasingly looking for products that combine attractive designs with practical smart features. Retailers can expand their offerings by introducing connected fixtures that complement existing home setups while also appealing to first-time smart-home users. Room-by-room upgrades can further encourage households to gradually add smart decor products.

Sustainable materials are gaining importance in home decor

The shift toward sustainable home furnishings is encouraging manufacturers and suppliers to adopt recycled, certified, and responsibly sourced materials. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of furniture and interior products, increasing demand for eco-friendly alternatives. Suppliers that offer recycled wood, sustainable fibers, and certified materials can benefit from this trend by supporting brands seeking greener product ranges and helping retailers meet changing consumer expectations.

Key Segments Covered in the Home Decor Market Report

By Product

Furniture

Textiles (Curtains, Bedding, Cushions)

Floor Coverings

Wall Decor and Accessories

Lighting

By Distribution Channel



Specialty Stores

DIY / Mass Merchandiser Online / E-commerce

Interior Designers and Contractors

By Price Tier

Mass / Value

Premium

Luxury / Designer

By Geography

North America

Canada

United States

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany



France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa



Nigeria Rest of Middle East & Africa



Product S egments driving the H ome D ecor M arket

The home decor market is supported by demand across several product categories, with furniture, floor coverings, and textiles representing important segments. Furniture benefits from renovation, replacement, and room-upgrade spending, while floor coverings add both functional and aesthetic value to residential spaces. Textiles such as curtains, bedding, and cushions allow consumers to refresh interiors at relatively lower costs and align decor with changing styles and preferences.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“By combining consistent market definitions, transparent segmentation, and regularly reviewed industry data, Mordor Intelligence provides a clear basis for assessing home decor market developments. Its structured approach covers furniture, floor coverings, textiles, lighting, and regional demand, supporting informed comparisons and the evaluation of market opportunities.”

Home Decor Market Analysis by Region

In South America, Brazil's furniture market faced high borrowing costs and tighter household budgets, which weakened durable-goods demand and encouraged consumers to delay purchases. In Europe, Malta recorded the highest furniture and furnishings price level among EU countries relative to the regional average. In the Middle East & Africa, South Africa's household furniture, appliance, and equipment retail segment showed softer sales activity, highlighting cautious consumer spending.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market, supported by expanding digital retail access and wider delivery coverage. IKEA's expansion across Chinese and Indian online channels is giving consumers greater access to furniture and home furnishing products, creating additional opportunities for suppliers to reach households through established e-commerce platforms, apps, websites, and expanded delivery networks.

Overview – Home Decor Industry

Study Period 2020 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 716.5 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 753.9 Billion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 955.3 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.85% during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Price Tier and By Geography Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Key Companies Covered in the Global Home Decor

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

The Home Depot Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Ashley Global Retail LLC

MillerKnoll Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (Pottery Barn, West Elm)

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Mannington Mills Inc.

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated

RH (Restoration Hardware)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.

Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc.

Lowe's Companies Inc.

Walmart Inc. (Home & Living)

Target Corporation (Threshold, Hearth & Hand)



At Home Group Inc. Neighborhood Intelligence Inc.



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Textile Home Decor Market Size: The textile home decor market is projected to grow from USD 130.23 billion in 2025 to USD 137.47 billion in 2026 and USD 180.07 billion by 2031, registering a 5.56% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being supported by evolving EU sustainability requirements, stronger omnichannel retail networks, and increasing demand for premium textile products across residential renovations and commercial spaces.

United Kingdom Home Textile Market Share: The United Kingdom Home Textile Market is segmented by application into bed linen, bath linen, kitchen linen, upholstery, and other applications; by material into cotton, linen, synthetic fibers, and other materials; by end user into residential and commercial; and by distribution channel into offline and online. The market is further analyzed across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, with forecasts presented in USD value.

US Home Textile Market Growth: The United States home textile market is projected to grow from USD 26.48 billion in 2025 to USD 27.5 billion in 2026 and USD 33.24 billion by 2031, registering a 3.86% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Market growth is shifting toward more stable replacement demand as the surge in pandemic-era remodeling eases, while extended-stay hospitality and professionally managed short-term rentals continue to support textile requirements.

United States Home Furniture Market Analysis: The United States Home Furniture Market features a diverse competitive landscape spanning retailers, brand owners, online platforms, manufacturers, and integrated furniture businesses. Major participants include IKEA, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (Pottery Barn and West Elm), Wayfair Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries, and La-Z-Boy Inc., with each following distinct operating models.

Global Home Furniture Market Trends: The home furniture market is projected to expand from USD 508.59 billion in 2025 to USD 529.39 billion in 2026 and USD 646.86 billion by 2031, registering a 4.09% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Growth is supported by continued demand for home-office furniture as hybrid work becomes more established, with consumers increasingly seeking multifunctional designs that combine workplace comfort with residential aesthetics.

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