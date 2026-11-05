Home Decor Market To Hit USD 955.3 Billion By 2032 Supported By Rising Consumer Interest In Interior Design And Home Aesthetics, Says Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2020 - 2032
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 716.5 Billion
|Market Size in 2027
|USD 753.9 Billion
|Market Size Forecast 2032
|USD 955.3 Billion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 4.85% during 2027-2032
|Segments Covered
|By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Price Tier and By Geography
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Key Companies Covered in the Global Home Decor
- Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
- The Home Depot Inc.
- Wayfair Inc.
- Ashley Global Retail LLC
- MillerKnoll Inc.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc. (Pottery Barn, West Elm)
- Mohawk Industries Inc.
- Mannington Mills Inc.
- Shaw Industries Group Inc.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated
- RH (Restoration Hardware)
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
- Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.
- Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc.
- Lowe's Companies Inc.
- Walmart Inc. (Home & Living)
- Target Corporation (Threshold, Hearth & Hand)
- At Home Group Inc. Neighborhood Intelligence Inc.
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Textile Home Decor Market Size: The textile home decor market is projected to grow from USD 130.23 billion in 2025 to USD 137.47 billion in 2026 and USD 180.07 billion by 2031, registering a 5.56% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being supported by evolving EU sustainability requirements, stronger omnichannel retail networks, and increasing demand for premium textile products across residential renovations and commercial spaces.
United Kingdom Home Textile Market Share: The United Kingdom Home Textile Market is segmented by application into bed linen, bath linen, kitchen linen, upholstery, and other applications; by material into cotton, linen, synthetic fibers, and other materials; by end user into residential and commercial; and by distribution channel into offline and online. The market is further analyzed across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, with forecasts presented in USD value.
US Home Textile Market Growth: The United States home textile market is projected to grow from USD 26.48 billion in 2025 to USD 27.5 billion in 2026 and USD 33.24 billion by 2031, registering a 3.86% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Market growth is shifting toward more stable replacement demand as the surge in pandemic-era remodeling eases, while extended-stay hospitality and professionally managed short-term rentals continue to support textile requirements.
United States Home Furniture Market Analysis: The United States Home Furniture Market features a diverse competitive landscape spanning retailers, brand owners, online platforms, manufacturers, and integrated furniture businesses. Major participants include IKEA, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (Pottery Barn and West Elm), Wayfair Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries, and La-Z-Boy Inc., with each following distinct operating models.
Global Home Furniture Market Trends: The home furniture market is projected to expand from USD 508.59 billion in 2025 to USD 529.39 billion in 2026 and USD 646.86 billion by 2031, registering a 4.09% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Growth is supported by continued demand for home-office furniture as hybrid work becomes more established, with consumers increasingly seeking multifunctional designs that combine workplace comfort with residential aesthetics.
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