Jackery Expands Retail Footprint Of Award-Winning Fridgeguard, Announces First-Ever Holiday Promotional Pricing For Black Friday And Cyber Monday

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Formerly exclusive to Costco, the critically acclaimed home backup system is now available on Amazon and Jackery.com, offering consumers new ways to shop as well as unprecedented seasonal savings









FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery, a global leader in innovative portable power and The World's No. 1 Solar Generator Brand*, today announced the expanded retail availability of its highly acclaimed FridgeGuard appliance backup system. Originally launched earlier this year as a Costco exclusive, the premium, design-forward backup solution is officially making its debut on Amazon and Jackery's official website. Already the Most Trusted Safety-First Solar Generator Brand*, Jackery is now making a strategic expansion to give consumers more flexibility in how they shop and marks the launch of FridgeGuard's first Black Friday promotional season, bringing unmistakable value across all three retail channels.

Unprecedented Promotional Offers

To celebrate this retail expansion and renew focus on home resilience ahead of the winter season, Jackery is introducing distinct, channel-specific holiday promotions. Shoppers can take advantage of the following offers:

Jackery Official Website and Amazon

FridgeGuard preorders are open now, with shipments beginning Dec. 11. As Black Friday approaches, customers will be able save up to $260 on the ultimate extended-power combination. Combining for a total of 2048Wh, a limited number of 1024Wh FridgeGuard and capacity-doubling Battery Pack units are available as a discounted bundle for just $1,099 (regularly $1,359) from Nov. 19 through Nov. 30 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Costco Offline Stores

Costco members can purchase the standalone FridgeGuard online and at most Costco warehouse nationwide at a special promotional price of $499.99 (a $130 savings off the standard retail price of $629.99), valid from Nov. 23 through Dec. 6.

Streamlined Utility and Minimalist Profile

Engineered to add immediate, plug-and-play resilience to the modern kitchen, FridgeGuard offers a sophisticated alternative to traditional, bulky utility hardware, and can provide up to 15 hours of backup to a typical home refrigerator. Its exceptionally lightweight construction and luxury-focused, 2.6-inch profile allow it to slip effortlessly beside or above appliances, blending into contemporary spaces without disrupting the room's flow. Beyond its minimalist form factor, the system is designed for maximum ease of use - users simply connect it directly between their standard wall outlet and their appliance for continuous, set-and-forget protection that activates automatically the moment grid power fails.

Award-Winning California Design









Designed in California, FridgeGuard reflects a growing consumer demand for high-utility home backup implementations that refuse to compromise on style or user-friendliness. The unit's seamless integration of advanced cell-to-body technology and modern, home-friendly aesthetics have garnered worldwide acclaim from prestigious global design organizations. FridgeGuard's most recent accolades include triple honors at the GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2026 showcase, taking home the GOOD DESIGN AWARD, joining the GOOD DESIGN BEST 100 featured lineup and receiving the GOOD FOCUS AWARD for Disaster Prevention & Recovery Design. These honors join its previously secured iF DESIGN AWARD 2026, reinforcing Jackery's position at the forefront of deeply integrated essential home backup ecosystems inspired by refined design and built for everyday dependability.

For more information on FridgeGuard's expanded availability, or to shop the Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions, visit Jackery.com, Amazon or your local Costco warehouse.

About Jackery

Since 2012, Jackery has helped make clean energy more accessible, reliable, and personal. Recognized as the World's No. 1 Solar Generator Brand*, Jackery has redefined the way millions of people experience electricity, transforming power from a utility they depend on into a resource they can own and control. From powering outdoor adventures to providing dependable home backup during outages, Jackery gives people greater freedom, security, and peace of mind. With more than 150,000 five-star reviews and recognition as the Most Trusted Safety-First Solar Generator Brand**, Jackery continues to earn the trust of users worldwide through thoughtful innovation, dependable performance, and a commitment to safety. At its core, Jackery believes reliable power should always be within reach, helping people stay connected, comfortable, and prepared wherever life takes them.

*Based on cumulative sales volume and cumulative revenue as of the end of 2025, Jackery ranked No. 1 globally among solar generator brands. Data source: Frost & Sullivan, White Paper on Global Solar Generator and Plug-in Solar Storage Industry (2026).

**As recognized by Frost & Sullivan. Specific recognition criteria and report details to be confirmed.

Media Contacts:

Rachel Stotts -...

Mia Meng - mia@11.international

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: