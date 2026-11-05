ASAPP And Atain Partner To Deliver Expert-In-The-Loop AI Customer Service For Global Enterprises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One team, one model and shared accountability for every customer outcome

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAPP, the AI customer experience company for the agentic enterprise, and Atain, an enterprise orchestration partner that aligns people, processes, and platforms with AI to deliver assured outcomes, today announced a strategic partnership to bring expert-in-the-loop AI customer service to global enterprises. The joint offering pairs ASAPP's agentic AI and human-in-the-loop technology with Atain's travel and hospitality experts, who decide which interactions AI should handle and when a human judgment is critical.

Agentic AI is changing the role of the human agent. Gartner reports that 85% of customer service leaders are expanding frontline agent responsibilities as AI shifts work toward higher-value tasks. Without industry expertise to guide AI, agents can be left with only the hardest requests, which slows resolution and strains service quality. Ownership is often split: vendors supply the AI, service providers supply the people, and no one is accountable for the result.

Through the partnership, ASAPP and Atain combine AI and human expertise in a single model, designed together from the start rather than assembled after the fact. ASAPP brings its enterprise AI platform and human-in-the-loop technology, which lets human agents guide AI in real time, along with deep experience in complex service industries. Atain brings global delivery capabilities and 28 years of operational experience with global clients, with deep domain expertise in airline, online travel agency and hospitality industries.

“Atain has significant depth and expertise in travel, where customer service is tested at the worst possible moment: a canceled flight, a missed connection, or a family stranded overnight,” said Katie Stein, CEO at ASAPP.“We believe that, together, we bring a unique combination of agentic and human judgement to deliver the best possible outcome, combining the speed and scale or agentic with human ingenuity in those moments that truly matter!”

“For a traveler, outcomes are the true measure of customer service,” said John E. Thompson, CRO at Atain.“With this partnership, enterprises no longer get technology from one vendor and domain experts from another. They get one team, fully accountable for resolving every traveler's issue and delivering assured outcomes.”

The partnership reflects ASAPP's approach of working with established service providers to bring agentic AI into industries where operational expertise matters as much as the technology. For travel and hospitality brands, that means AI built around how their operations actually run, backed by a team that knows them.

About ASAPP

ASAPP is the agentic Customer Experience Platform (CXP) purpose-built for enterprise customer service. CXP orchestrates AI agents, human expertise, and enterprise systems to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately across voice and digital channels.

At the core of the platform is GenerativeAgent®, created to autonomously listen, reason, act, and improve through interaction intelligence. Enterprise service teams use ASAPP to run their operations with measurable outcomes, governance, and production-scale reliability. To learn more about ASAPP, visit

About Atain

Atain is an enterprise orchestration partner that aligns people, processes, and platforms with AI to redefine work and deliver assured outcomes. Atain does this through the SMART Framework, which drives superior metrics with AI-redefined work. At its core, the Unified Hub continuously senses, predicts, and re-orchestrates work across people, processes, and platforms as one operating model that adapts as demand changes. Atain's centers of skill and scale combine deep expertise with AI to deliver assured outcomes. To learn more about Atain, visit

Media Contact

Christina Roach

Offleash PR for ASAPP

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Pawan S. Rao

Head of Marketing, Atain

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