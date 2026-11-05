Vivakor Engages Energy Infrastructure Executive Bernard Brown To Advance Airport Hydrogen Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced Hydrogen and Waste-to-Energy Executive to Support Engineering, Technology Evaluation and Project Execution

Dallas, TX, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) ("Vivakor" or the "Company"), an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse and remediation services, today announced the engagement of Bernard Brown, an experienced energy infrastructure executive, to provide technical and project development expertise for the Company's proposed hydrogen and compressed natural gas (“CNG”) fueling initiative at a major international airport in Texas.

Mr. Brown brings extensive experience in hydrogen production, waste-to-energy technologies, engineering, permitting and large-scale energy infrastructure development. He is expected to support technical planning, technology evaluation and execution planning as Vivakor advances the proposed airport initiative.

“As we advance our proposed airport energy infrastructure project, assembling the right technical expertise is essential,” said James Ballengee, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vivakor.“Bernard has extensive experience in hydrogen production, waste-to-energy technologies and complex infrastructure development. His hands-on experience with engineering, permitting and project execution will be valuable as we work to translate our plans into a commercially viable operation.”

Mr. Brown currently serves as President and Chief Technology Officer of N2 Energy and previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Empire Diversified Energy, where he oversaw engineering, permitting, financing and development of renewable energy and infrastructure projects. His experience includes leading development efforts for a $100 million renewable natural gas-to-hydrogen project and a $50 million waste-to-energy facility.

Mr. Brown holds master's degrees in engineering from Texas A&M University, public administration from Clemson University, and natural resource management from Virginia Tech, as well as a bachelor's degree in urban planning with a focus on sustainability from Arizona State University. He also holds certificates in energy from Arizona State University and construction management from Cosumnes River College.

“The proposed airport project offers an opportunity to integrate hydrogen and CNG fueling infrastructure with potential future waste-to-hydrogen production,” said Mr. Brown.“I look forward to working with Vivakor to evaluate the technologies, develop the infrastructure plans and help establish a practical path toward project execution.”

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of sustainable energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor's integrated facilities assets provide crude oil, storage, transportation, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts. Once operational, Vivakor's interest in oilfield waste remediation facilities will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

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