Pebl Named An Everest Group Leader For Fifth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Assessment highlights AI that turns employment guidance into action, extensive integrations, and local compliance expertise

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pebl, the AI-first global employment platform, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Employer of Record (EoR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026. This marks the fifth consecutive year Pebl has received Leader recognition.

Pebl earned Leader recognition in an assessment of 29 global providers. Everest Group identified Pebl's strengths in managing the everyday work of global employment, from generating local contracts and approving time off to paying employees and understanding workforce costs.

The assessment highlights Alfie's ability to combine employment guidance with action, alongside Pebl's extensive integrations, local compliance infrastructure, and specialist support.

“Every global hire comes with work behind the scenes: preparing a compliant contract, paying employees on time, and managing changes along the way,” said Françoise Brougher, CEO of Pebl.“We make that work simpler for HR professionals. Alfie helps teams move from a question to a completed task, our integrations connect the systems they already use, and our global employment experts bring the judgment that employment decisions require. That combination is central to how we help businesses hire and grow wherever the right people are.”

Everest Group's assessment identifies several strengths in Pebl's products and services:



AI execution backed by compliance controls. Alfie combines employment guidance with actions including contract generation, document validation, approvals, and support ticket management. Its capabilities span onboarding, compliance, reporting, time off, benefits, and support. The assessment also highlights Pebl's country-specific employment data, embedded controls, audit trails, and expert oversight supporting compliant, auditable workflows.

Connections from recruiting through employment. Pebl connects with HR, recruiting, payroll, finance, and workforce systems, including workflows that link recruiting systems to onboarding. The assessment also notes Pebl's publicly stated portfolio of more than 250 integrations.

A clearer view of workforce costs. Salary benchmarking, employee cost calculations, customizable reports, and interactive dashboards help teams understand and plan their global workforce. Employment expertise behind the technology. Country-specific employment data, built-in compliance controls, audit trails, and expert oversight support employment processes. Customers also have access to 24/7 support and specialists in payroll, compliance, benefits, immigration, and offboarding.

“Pebl has built a comprehensive EoR offering, supported by its proprietary platform and strong compliance infrastructure, alongside payroll and payments support. Its broad integration capabilities, AI assistant Alfie's employment guidance and workflow support, and value-added services spanning benefits advisory, immigration, entity management, and workforce transitions further strengthen its offering, positioning Pebl as a Leader in Everest Group's Employer of Record (EoR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026,” said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix assessment evaluates providers across two dimensions: market impact and vision and capability. Its findings highlight growing buyer expectations for compliance depth, local expertise, responsive service, and technology that improves accuracy, visibility, and everyday operations.

See why Pebl was named a Leader in Everest Group's assessment here: hellopebl.com/resources/report/2026-everest-report/

About Pebl

Pebl is the AI-first leader in global employment, with the leading platform built on a decade of local knowledge and compliance expertise. Pebl helps companies quickly hire and easily pay and manage talent in 185+ countries with real-time AI guidance. Alfie, Pebl's embedded AI workforce agent, transforms HR conversations into completed actions across hiring, approvals, reporting, and workforce operations.

Holding more employment licenses than any other employer of record (EOR) and trusted by thousands of businesses-from Fortune 500s to high-growth startups-Pebl is consistently recognized as a leading EOR provider by analysts and has been rated #1 for compliance on G2. With Pebl, companies everywhere can hire great talent anywhere. To learn more, please visit: hellopebl.com or connect with us on social media LinkedIn | Instagram.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. We guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. This drives maximized operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. Our deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing deliver precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at .

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