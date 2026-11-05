Octo Health Launches Beta To Make Proactive, Personalized Healthcare More Accessible



Octo Health brings medical records, lab results, medications and health data into one health timeline, giving consumers a more complete picture of their health

By combining annual testing of more than 100 biomarkers with unified health data, the platform helps members identify patterns and track health trends over time As consumers take a more active role in managing their health, Octo Health gives them greater ownership of their data and helps them understand what it means









NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octo Health, a proactive healthcare platform delivering personalized health insights and biomarker testing for consumers, today announced the opening of its beta program. The consumer-focused platform combines medical records, lab results, biomarker testing and other health data to give members access to a more complete picture of their health over time.

Consumers have more ways than ever to track and test their health, from wearables and lab work to digital health platforms. But more data doesn't necessarily mean more understanding. Patients still need to know what their lab results mean, which markers matter, what changes are meaningful and what action to take.

Octo Health brings scattered health data from doctors' offices, health systems, patient portals, laboratories and clinics, and documents, as well as personal health tracking devices, into one unified view that is able to track and analyze health over time.

The platform's digital twin functions as an AI-driven personal data aggregator and health companion, providing personalized insights and action plans to help members understand their information and identify questions to discuss with their healthcare providers.

Members upload their existing data and can view their information on a one combined health timeline, highlighting changes to health measurements, medications, supplements, upcoming appointments, and more.

“We've built a healthcare system that's very good at responding when something goes wrong, but far less equipped to help people understand what's happening with their health in between appointments,” said Catarina Kemper, founder and CEO of Octo Health.“ At Octo Health, we want to help people bring that information together, understand their health in context and have more informed conversations with their doctors.”

For people managing chronic conditions or complex medical histories, or looking to stay ahead of health issues, keeping track of information across multiple providers can be particularly challenging. Octo Health is designed to help members organize their health records, follow trends across 11 health categories, such as heart and vascular, metabolic, kidney, hormones, brain health, and bring relevant context to conversations with their healthcare providers. The platform was designed to empower patients and complement medical care. It does not replace professional medical advice or diagnose conditions.

Members retain ownership of all data and personal information on the platform. Data is encrypted and can be shared with whoever the member chooses, and can be deleted at any time.

Founded in 2023, Octo Health developed its platform in Europe before expanding into the US market. CEO Catarina Kemper was named a finalist for Digital Entrepreneur of the Year at Portugal's 2026 Navegantes XXI Awards.

Octo Health raised $3.2 million in pre-seed funding led by 3xP Global to support further product development, including wearable integrations and automated access to medical records.

Octo Health offers biomarker testing starting at $149, with blood draws available through more than 2,000 Quest Diagnostics and BioReference locations across the US. The platform also offers a Core membership starting at $9 per month or $79 annually, giving members access to a unified health timeline, personalized insights, recommendations and tools to track and manage their health over time.

US consumers can learn more and enroll in the beta at octohealth.com.

About Octo Health

Octo Health is a personalized, proactive health platform designed to help people better understand their health data and take a more active role in their care. Through biomarker testing, personalized health insights and action plans, Octo Health helps members make sense of their results, follow health trends over time, and make more informed decisions alongside their healthcare providers. The company is working to bring personal health information together in one place, giving people a clearer picture of their health over time. Learn more at octohealth.com.

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