Consumerdirect Founder And CEO Named“Founder Of The Year” At 2026 LA Times Studios' OC Executive Forum & Leadership Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) David B. Coulter recognized for his leadership and contributions to Orange County's business community

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConsumerDirect, Inc., an industry leader in helping consumers maximize their credit, money, and privacy, announced today that its founder and CEO, David B. Coulter has been named“Founder of the Year” by LA Times Studios at the 2026 Orange County Executive Forum & Leadership Awards.

Coulter was selected from among more than 200 nominees, with six finalists in his category, and recognized in one of eight executive categories honoring leaders across Orange County. The award highlights founders who have demonstrated innovation, resilience, and measurable impact within their industries and communities.

“It is an honor to be recognized by LA Times Studios alongside such an accomplished group of founders in Orange County,” said David B. Coulter, CEO and Founder of ConsumerDirect.“When I started ConsumerDirect, I set out to help consumers better understand their credit and save money. This award is a reflection of everyone who has made that vision real. Building this company has never been a solo effort. Every person on our team has shaped who we are, and this recognition belongs to all of them, along with the clients and partners who have trusted us along the way.”

To learn more about ConsumerDirect, please visit: . To read more about the 2026 finalists and winners across each category, please visit: 2026 OC Executive Forum & Leadership Awards: The Winners - Los Angeles Times.

About ConsumerDirect Inc.

Founded in 2003, ConsumerDirect, Inc. is a subscription-based consumer fintech platform operating at the intersection of credit, financial intelligence, and privacy protection. ConsumerDirect delivers personalized, data-driven financial insights and services directly to consumers through a unique and patented vertically integrated platform, supporting both direct-to-consumer and partner distribution channels for its primary consumer subscription product SmartCredit. Unlike traditional SaaS or software models, ConsumerDirect is built on persistent one-to-one relationships with consumers and distribution partners positioning the Company as a top consumer financial platform rather than a replaceable enterprise software provider. consumer financial platform rather than a replaceable enterprise software provider.

ConsumerDirect, Inc. has 22 granted and issued patents covering its unique technologies and designs, along with 14 registered trademarks covering its various products and features. More about ConsumerDirect can be found at ConsumerDirect.

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