HP Workforce Experience Platformtm (WXP) Earns Recognition For Vision And Innovation In Digital Employee Experience Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now supporting more than 5,000 organizations, HP WXP delivers visibility across millions of devices and identifies more than 100 million IT events annually

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WXP is trusted by more than 5,000 organizations worldwide

WXP is named a“Strong Performer” in Digital Employee Experience Management Solutions, Q4 2026 evaluation WXP provides visibility across 5.56 million devices and ingests more than 1.95 terabytes of telemetry data each day



PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today announced that its Workforce Experience PlatformTM (WXP) has been recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Employee Experience Management Solutions, Q4 2026.

As organizations work to improve employee productivity and IT efficiency across increasingly complex technology environments, HP WXP helps IT teams gain visibility into device, application and workplace experience data, enabling a more proactive approach to identifying and addressing technology issues. WXP now supports more than 5,000 customers worldwide.

Today, HP WXP provides organizations with a vendor-agnostic view of the employee technology experience across PCs, print devices, collaboration systems and workplace environments. The platform delivers visibility across 5.56 million active devices and processes more than 100 million IT events annually, helping organizations identify recurring issues and improve digital employee experiences at scale.

“Technology should help employees get the most out of their day, without worrying if a device is going to fail or an app will crash,” said Faisal Masud, President of Digital Services at HP Inc.“WXP gives IT teams a clearer view of recurring issues so they can make better decisions for the people they support. The combination of customer adoption, platform scale and recognition from analyst firms reinforces our belief that organizations need a more proactive and intelligent approach to managing the employee experience. We remain focused on helping customers improve productivity, reduce IT complexity and create better technology experiences for employees.”

Visibility Across the Digital Workplace

Available to organizations across 180 countries, HP WXP helps IT teams gain visibility into device health, operating system performance, security, network connectivity and application experience across complex technology environments. The platform processes approximately 9.4 million events per month and ingests approximately 1.95 terabytes of telemetry data each day. These insights help organizations identify recurring issues before they become broader support challenges.

Through analytics, automation and remediation workflows, HP WXP helps IT teams proactively address issues and reduce manual effort. The platform is instrumental in helping organizations move from reactive IT support to a more proactive operational model.

Industry Recognition

For HP, recent recognition from industry analyst firms reflects HP's approach to helping organizations better understand, manage and improve employee technology experiences.

Most recently, HP WXP was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Employee Experience Management Solutions, Q4 2026. In its evaluation of 10 vendors, HP received the highest possible scores in the roadmap, hybrid work experience and DEX (digital employee experience) score criteria. Customer feedback in the report referenced HP's BIOS, firmware and driver automation as key differentiators, while also citing measurable value from device refresh insights.

Earlier this year, HP WXP was recognized in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools. HP was also named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Employee Experience (DEX) 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc # US53014625, June 2026).

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools, June 2026. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services, and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit .

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

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