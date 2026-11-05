ESO Appoints Three Associate Chief Medical Officers Across EMS, Education And Trauma

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Emergency medicine, EMS and trauma surgery leaders will guide data integration, clinical education and trauma program strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESO Solutions, Inc. (“ESO”), a leading data services and software provider for fire departments, EMS, hospitals, and government agencies, today announced the appointment of three associate chief medical officers. The appointments extend clinical oversight across the full range of ESO's platform, which follows a patient from the 911 call through the emergency department door and into the hospital.

Nicholas Cozzi, M.D., MBA, will serve as associate chief medical officer, emergency care data and integrated delivery; Hawnwan“Phil” Moy, M.D., joins as associate chief medical officer, education and performance improvement; and Glen Tinkoff, M.D., will serve as associate chief medical officer, trauma. All three report to chief medical officer Brent Myers, M.D., MPH.

“Our commitment to improve community health and safety outcomes through the power of data has never been more important or attainable,” said Dr. Myers.“Thanks to our customers who contribute to the ESO Data Collaborative, the quality of our integrated data is second to none. That fact, coupled with the improved ability to complete meaningful analysis through the power of AI, led us to seek out expertise to accelerate our progress with specialized disciplines across the emergency care continuum. These associate chief medical officers-in partnership with our customers and ESO team members-will make our collective vision a reality by improving patient outcomes as well as job satisfaction for the dispatchers, firefighters, EMS providers and hospital partners who honor us with their business.”

Nicholas Cozzi, M.D., MBA, FACEP, FAEMS: Emergency care data and integrated delivery

Dr. Cozzi is an emergency and EMS physician leader who practices in both Chicago and New York City. He serves as the EMS and Disaster Medicine Medical Director at Rush University Medical Center and completed the American College of Emergency Physicians Reimbursement Leadership Development Program. At ESO, he will focus on the clinical integration of EMS, fire and hospital data along the patient journey, including strengthening data connections across the emergency care continuum to optimize diagnosis, risk stratification, coding and reimbursement, quality measurement, and operational decision-making.

“The future of emergency care is a connected one, where 911 activation marks the start of a single continuous episode-not a separate, fragmented system,” said Dr. Cozzi.“Interconnected, timely and actionable data is what finally makes that possible. I'm proud to join ESO as associate chief medical officer to help lead that work and connect the full continuum of care, from the first 911 call to discharge and beyond.”

Hawnwan“Phil” Moy, M.D., FAEMS: Education and performance improvement

Dr. Moy serves as medical director for several EMS and fire agencies in the St. Louis region and as secretary and treasurer of the National Association of EMS Physicians. He is podcast editor-in-chief of the“Air Methods Prehospital EDucation Podcast” and previously served as editor-in-chief of the“Prehospital Emergency Care Podcast” and the“But Why EMS” podcast. He will guide ESO's case-based online education and advise on the quality management and performance improvement capabilities agencies use to measure and act on their own performance.

"My aim is to help prehospital clinicians become the best in their field, using safety insights and real clinical outcomes to improve their practice," said Dr. Moy.“Collaborating with ESO to further strengthen the company's educational content enables me to achieve that mission at a larger scale.”

Glen Tinkoff, M.D., FACS, FCCM: Trauma

Dr. Tinkoff is an acute care surgeon with nearly four decades in trauma care. He recently retired as vice chairman of surgery and system chief of trauma and acute care surgery at University Hospitals in Cleveland, where he helped develop and oversaw the institution's regional trauma system in Northeast Ohio, and previously served as trauma medical director and associate vice chair of Surgery at Christiana Hospital Level 1 Trauma Center in Newark, Delaware. He is immediate past president of the American Trauma Society, spent nearly 20 years on the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma and serves as a senior reviewer for the ACS Trauma Center Verification, Review and Consultation program. He will advise trauma centers using ESO's registry and trauma center software to meet state designation requirements, performance improvement and ACS verification expectations, and will guide registry data quality, reporting and migration from legacy platforms.

“As someone who has been involved in trauma care delivery for nearly four decades, I find the importance of accurate trauma and EMS registry data invaluable. In other words, 'If it is not documented in the registry, it did not happen,'” said Dr. Tinkoff.“I look forward to working with ESO's trauma center customers to advance data quality, reporting standards and improved outcomes across the industry.”

For more information on ESO, visit .

About ESO

ESO 's mission is to improve community health and safety outcomes through the power of data. Founded and led by emergency responders and medical professionals since 2004, ESO advances the industry by combining deep domain expertise with innovative technology, impactful research and the industry's largest integrated emergency outcome data asset. The company delivers the world's most trusted and connected emergency ecosystem-an open, interoperable platform that unites emergency medical response, fire, hospital and government stakeholders across the full emergency continuum through real-time data exchange and embedded intelligence in frontline workflows. ESO's solutions deliver actionable insights to decision-makers, enable smarter coordination across the emergency continuum and uphold the highest standards of data security and patient privacy. The company helps customers around the world deliver measurable improvements in clinical, operational and financial outcomes with dedicated teams in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Denmark, Czech Republic, India and Costa Rica. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

For ESO,

Anika Grendell

Red Fan Communications

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737-280-8783

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .