Homes By Avi Brings 155 New Homes To Calgary's Mission Neighbourhood With Completion Of Sovereign On 17Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sovereign on 17th welcomes first homeowners; three furnished show suites now open

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homes by Avi has completed the highly anticipated Sovereign on 17th bringing 155 new condominium homes to Calgary's Mission neighbourhood. The first residents received their keys Nov. 1.

Located beside Rouleauville Square on 17th Avenue SW, the 13-storey building combines new homeownership opportunities with street-level commercial space in an established, walkable neighbourhood. Its completion comes just over two years after the project's September 2024 groundbreaking.

“Homebuyers put their trust in us when they purchase before construction is complete, and delivering on schedule honours that commitment,” says Charron Ungar, CEO, Homes by Avi Group of Companies.“Our homeowners can enjoy the benefits of a newly built home while becoming part of an established community, with local businesses, restaurants and river pathways close by. Welcoming them home is an exciting milestone for everyone involved in bringing Sovereign to life.”

Avi Construction led the project through comprehensive consultation and project management, with ITC serving as the general contractor.

“ITC is proud to have partnered with Homes by Avi on the construction of Sovereign on 17th. Achieving occupancy on schedule is a significant milestone and the result of the commitment, collaboration, and hard work of everyone involved," says Patrick Li, Construction Manager, ITC. "We are excited to hand over an exceptional building that will make a lasting contribution to the Calgary skyline. It has been a privilege working with Homes by Avi, and we look forward to continuing our relationship and collaborating on future projects.”

The development offers 22 floorplans, ranging from studios to two-bedroom-plus-den residences and penthouses on the upper floors. A selection of completed homes remains available for purchase, giving buyers the opportunity to view their finished suite and plan their move without waiting for construction.

Homes feature floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious balconies, in-suite laundry, quartz countertops and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Shared amenities include a fully equipped fitness centre, owners' lounge, dedicated work area, car wash, dog wash and secured underground parking.

Three furnished show suites and a new on-site Presentation Centre are now open, allowing visitors to explore different layouts and experience the completed building. The show suites include the Coco, a 462-square-foot studio; the Duke, a 973-square-foot two-bedroom home; and the Abby 1, a 1,059-square-foot two-bedroom-plus-den residence.

“For buyers, there's a real benefit to being able to walk into a finished home, see the view and get a feel for the building before making their decision,” says Doug Judd, Area Sales Manager, Sovereign on 17th.“With three different show suites open, people can compare layouts and find the space that works for them.”

Sovereign's location places residents close to Mission's restaurants, cafés and independent shops, including Mercato, Model Milk and Añejo. The Elbow River pathways and nearby parks provide opportunities for outdoor recreation, while BMO Centre and Stampede Park are within walking distance.

Blue Jean Condo Management will provide condominium management services for the building. As part of the Homes by Avi Group of Companies, Blue Jean gives homeowners a connected team to support their building from the day they get their keys, overseeing everything from day-to-day operations and maintenance, to working with the condo board.

The Sovereign on 17th Presentation Centre at 203 17th Avenue SW is open Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and weekends and holidays from noon to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, and show-suite tours can be booked in advance.

For more information about available homes or to arrange a tour, visit HomesbyAvi.com/Sovereign.

Media opportunity: Media are invited to tour the three furnished show suites at Sovereign on 17th, with interviews available with Homes by Avi and Avi Construction spokespeople. To coordinate coverage, contact the media contact below.

About Homes by Avi – Group of Companies

Homes by Avi, a renowned home builder and community developer with over 45 years of experience, has made it their mission to go beyond building homes – they build communities. With a strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Homes by Avi has built over 30,000 homes in 175 exceptional communities across Calgary, Edmonton, and Austin, Texas. Founder Avi Amir set high standards to ensure the company went above and beyond, with a commitment to customer satisfaction. Best known for their quality and affordable single-family homes, Homes by Avi recognized a demand for innovative multi-family developments and launched their multi-family division alongside Avi Construction in 2000. The company has earned multiple Multi-Family Builder of the Year awards, adding to its single-family accolades and is a recipient of the 2026 Best Managed Companies Program. Homes by Avi offers a range of communities, including modern live/work, inner-city developments, street-oriented row housing, master-planned front drive, laned, townhome, duplex, and apartment communities. In 2018, the company added Blue Jean Management, delivering top condo and property management services. Throughout Homes by Avi's successful growth, they remain true to their Founder's commitment to customer satisfaction, building homes and communities that are "Built for You, Designed for Life" - providing Better Value by Design.

About ITC Construction Group

ITC Construction Group is a reputable industry leader in the construction of concrete residential high rise, institutional and commercial developments. Since inception in 1983, ITC has made a significant impact in Western Canada through our focus on quality construction and quality relationships; at ITC, these go hand-in-hand. This approach has resulted in the construction of over 250 memorable projects in Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, Kelowna, Calgary and Edmonton that will be viewed as landmarks for years to come.

About Blue Jean Management

Established in 2018, Blue Jean Condominium Management is a full-service firm dedicated to enhancing community living through our licensed Condominium Managers. They specialize in accounting, reserve fund budgeting, and effective communication with Boards and owners. Blue Jean Property Leasing simplifies the leasing process, from tenant selection to preparing agreements and rent collection, ensuring your property is well-managed and stress-free. Their comprehensive services also include tailored maintenance and operations solutions, providing peace of mind and exceptional support for every community we serve. Experience the difference with Blue Jean Condominium Management and Blue Jean Property Leasing visit BlueJeanFits.com

For more information about Homes by Avi and its award-winning homes and communities, visit