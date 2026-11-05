EXL Acquires Data And AI Consulting Market Leader Aimpoint Digital To Expand Forward-Deployed AI Capabilities And Accelerate Enterprise Transformation



Combines Aimpoint Digital's forward-deployed AI engineering and platform expertise with EXL's deep industry knowledge, proprietary agentic AI capabilities, and operational scale to transform mission-critical enterprise workflows

Deepens expertise across leading AI platforms including Anthropic, Databricks, and Snowflake, accelerating the journey from AI strategy to production and measurable business outcomes Advances EXL's strategy to deliver end-to-end enterprise AI transformation, connecting AI development, engineering, deployment, evaluation, and managed operations



NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, today announced it has acquired Aimpoint Digital, a data and AI consulting and platform engineering firm known for building enterprise data and AI platforms with deep expertise in market-leading partners including Anthropic, Databricks, and Snowflake. The acquisition strengthens EXL's ability to support clients across the full AI transformation lifecycle and deepens EXL's existing relationships with key technology partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Enterprises are investing heavily in AI, yet many organizations continue to struggle to move AI initiatives from pilot to production-scale value. Aimpoint Digital has built a reputation for moving client workloads onto leading data and AI platforms with speed. By bringing Aimpoint Digital into EXL, the two companies will scale that strength across more workflows and functions, extending AI's business impact across the enterprise and broadening EXL's offering for enterprise-wide transformation.

“Clients require a partner who can take them from AI ambition to impact at enterprise scale,” said Rohit Kapoor, chairman and chief executive officer, EXL.“Aimpoint Digital's forward-deployed strategists and engineers bring the hands-on expertise to turn AI strategy into production reality on the platforms our clients trust most. By bringing their advisory and engineering talent together with EXL's data foundations, industry expertise, agentic AI solutions, and operational scale, we can reimagine workflows and give clients a single, accountable partner for the entire journey - from strategy and architecture through deployment and managed AI operations.”

“Joining EXL lets us do more breakthrough work on a much larger scale,” said Ben Yopp, chief executive officer and cofounder, Aimpoint Digital.“We bring deep AI strategy and engineering talent and EXL brings industry expertise, global reach and the ability to run AI in operations. Together, we can take clients' most important AI initiatives into production and keep them performing at the highest levels.”

EXL and Aimpoint Digital will provide clients with greater continuity from the first strategy conversation through architecture, engineering, production deployment, and managed operations. This connected approach is designed to reduce handoffs, establish clearer accountability, and accelerate the path to measurable outcomes.

In a marketplace where demand for strategic data and AI engagements outpaces available talent, the combination adds approximately 250 experienced AI engineers, platform architects, analytics consultants, decision scientists, and AI strategists to EXL's data and AI capabilities. This expands EXL's forward-deployed talent base, puts senior AI expertise closer to client teams, and adds capacity for complex, multi-year transformations.

Aimpoint Digital also brings deep expertise working with strategic partners, expanding EXL's partner ecosystem footprint and deepening expertise on partners such as Anthropic, Databricks, and Snowflake. This will help clients reimagine core workflows while building on the platforms they trust and helping them get to production sooner.

The acquisition builds on EXL's recent acquisition of iMerit, a global leader in AI model training, evaluation and reinforcement learning and reinforcement learning. Together, iMerit and Aimpoint Digital extend EXL's ability to support clients from strategy and architecture through engineering, deployment, and managed AI operations - reflecting EXL's disciplined strategy of extending its data and AI capabilities through investments in innovation, acquisitions, and talent.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL propels enterprises to go beyond AI ambition to impact by combining the power of data, AI, and deep industry context with trusted execution. Our clients include the world's leading corporations across insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have over 74,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit .

About Aimpoint Digital

Aimpoint Digital is an AI and data consulting firm that turns AI ambition into production reality, built on a scalable foundation of data and analytics. The company architects, builds, and operationalizes enterprise AI and modern data solutions, helping organizations transform fragmented environments into scalable platforms, intelligent applications, and measurable business outcomes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL's actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL's Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Contact:

Keith Little

Head of Public Relations

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