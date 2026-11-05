Branchout Food Reaches Record October Production, Equating To An Approximately $30 Million Annualized Revenue Run Rate And Surpassing Estimated Breakeven

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 71,400 Kilograms Produced in October, More Than Double the Company's Historical Monthly Average

BEND, Ore., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (Nasdaq: BOF) ("BranchOut" or the "Company"), a food technology company producing fruit, vegetable, and dairy-based snacks and ingredients through its REV dehydration technology, today announced record monthly production of 71,400 kilograms (71.4 metric tons) of finished product in October 2026 at its facility in Pisco, Peru. October production exceeded the Company's estimated monthly cash operating breakeven level of approximately 55,000 kilograms and the top of its fourth quarter target range of 60,000 to 70,000 kilograms per month.

October output equates to an annualized revenue run rate of approximately $30 million, less than two years after the facility began operations.

"Reaching 71,400 kilograms in a single month is a major accomplishment for our team and our facility," said Eric Healy, Chief Executive Officer of BranchOut. "We are now producing above our modeled breakeven level, and this volume is driven by actual customer orders. We expect to sustain production at approximately these higher levels, in line with our fourth quarter target of 60,000 to 70,000 kilograms per month, and we believe we still have plenty of additional capacity."

Production Highlights



Above breakeven: approximately 30% above the Company's estimated monthly cash operating breakeven level of approximately 55,000 kilograms

New record: 71,400 kilograms in October, surpassing the prior record of approximately 64,000 kilograms set in September

Scale: more than double the historical monthly average of approximately 34,000 kilograms

Capacity: expanded preprocessing, a previously identified bottleneck, and brought a second 120kW REV machine online during 2026; the Company's objective is approximately 90,000-100,000 kilograms per month within its existing facility Operating leverage: higher volumes spread fixed factory costs across more output and support longer, more consistent production runs

Production refers to kilograms of finished dehydrated product. The annualized revenue run rate is calculated by multiplying October production by twelve at an average revenue of approximately $36 per kilogram. It illustrates the current scale of production and is not a forecast of revenue. Revenue is recognized when products are delivered to customers, and production in any month may not be indicative of future periods. Actual production volumes may fluctuate due to customer ordering patterns, raw material availability, equipment performance, and other operational factors.

Modeled Breakeven

At recent costs, management estimates cash operating breakeven at approximately 55,000 kilograms of monthly production, or approximately $21 million in annual revenue. In an optimized scenario with target raw material and overhead costs, management estimates breakeven at approximately 45,000 kilograms per month, or approximately $18 million in annual revenue. Management expects the breakeven level to move toward the optimized scenario as in-season contracted sourcing and lower overhead reduce costs.

These are management's modeled estimates, not reported results.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its REV Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut's technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "position," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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