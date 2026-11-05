Precision Optics Announces $2 Million Follow-On Order From Existing Top-Tier Aerospace Customer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Order received ahead of expectations driving further conviction in forecasted fiscal 2027 results

LITTLETON, Mass., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: POCI) (the "Company"), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace industries, today announced receipt of a $2 million follow-on production order from its existing top-tier aerospace customer for the Company's established satellite optical communications program. Shipments under this order are expected to commence in December and be fulfilled over the following two to three months.

“This $2 million follow-on order is an encouraging development that provides additional visibility into future production,” said Dr. Joe Forkey, CEO of Precision Optics.“Throughout the customer's demand slowdown, we've remained confident in the long-term role our precision optical assemblies play in this program and in the high likelihood of the program's eventual recovery. Receiving this order sooner than anticipated reinforces our confidence.”

Precision Optics began production for this customer in September 2023 and reached record production levels late in fiscal 2026. The program utilizes the Company's proprietary optical alignment and manufacturing capabilities to produce precision subassemblies for satellite optical communications systems.

Dr. Forkey continued,“Our team has demonstrated its ability to deliver these demanding assemblies at high volume while achieving excellent manufacturing yields. The experience and capabilities we have developed through this program provide a strong foundation for serving additional satellite communications customers. With a second customer continuing through engineering development, we believe Precision Optics is well positioned to expand its participation in this market.”

About Precision Optics Corporation

Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics, 3D imaging and digital imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company is able to design and manufacture next-generation product solutions to the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of the Company in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on the Company as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC

Robert Blum

Telephone: 602-889-9700

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