BOS Robotics Division Secures $650,000 Order For A Robotic Munitions Packing Line At A New Site Of A Leading Israeli Defense Customer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Order Reflects Continued Demand from the Defense Sector, the Primary Growth Driver of BOS's Intelligent Robotics Division

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies for the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors, today announced that its Intelligent Robotics Division has secured a $650,000 order from a leading Israeli defense customer for a robotic packing line for munitions.

Roee Ivgy, General Manager of the Intelligent Robotics Division, commented: "This order marks our entry into a new manufacturing site of our customer, where we were not previously engaged. The robotic packing line is currently scheduled for delivery in 2027. Our automated line is designed to help manufacturers reduce labor dependency, increase production capacity and maintain consistent quality in one of the most labor-intensive stages of munitions manufacturing. Subject to successful implementation and the customer's future needs and decisions, there may be an opportunity to increase the number of lines we deploy at the same site to three."

Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am very pleased with the execution of our strategy to focus our Intelligent Robotics Division on the defense segment. Including this order, our robotic cells are in development or installation at seven of our customer's manufacturing sites worldwide, supporting the production, sorting and packing of munitions. We believe this order reflects our customer's confidence in the benefits of our robotic cells. Expanding to a new site, with a potential opportunity for further growth there, also demonstrates the scalability of our solution."

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:

Supply Chain Division – Distributes and integrates franchised electronic components directly into customer products.

RFID Division – Optimizes customers' inventory management through state-of-the-art marking and tracking solutions, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

Intelligent Robotics Division – Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or a few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the ongoing armed conflict and security conditions in Israel and in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness, the risk that a customer order, including the order described herein, may be delayed, modified or canceled prior to completion of delivery; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Contacts: Eyal Cohen, CEO BOS | +972-54-2525925 |...