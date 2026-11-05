Dogfish Head & The Grateful Dead To Release“On A Back Porch, Vol. 4” For Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited-edition, collaboratively curated vinyl offers six live Grateful Dead recordings

MILTON, Del., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing their partnership of more than a decade, Dogfish Head and the Grateful Dead will release a new collaborative vinyl album,“On A Back Porch, Vol. 4,” on Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 27. Curated by Grateful Dead Archivist & Legacy Manager, David Lemieux, and Dogfish Head Brewer & Founder, Sam Calagione, it features six live recordings from the Grateful Dead archive and will be sold in limited quantities at participating independently owned record stores while supplies last.

"ON A BACK PORCH, VOL. 4" AT A GLANCE:



Release Title:“On A Back Porch, Vol. 4”

On-Sale Date: Friday, November 27

Availability: Participating independently owned record stores nationwide; Limited quantities, while supplies last Curators: David Lemieux, Grateful Dead Archivist & Legacy Manager; Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Brewer & Founder

“ON A BACK PORCH, VOL. 4” TRACK LIST:

Side A:



“Blow Away” – July 7, 1989, at John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, Pa.

“Mr. Charlie” – May 7, 1972, at Bickershaw Festival in London, England “The Last Time” – March 22, 1990, at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Side B:



“Loser” – March 24,1990, at Knickerbocker Arena in Albany, N.Y.

“Doin' That Rag” – February 28,1969, at Fillmore West in San Francisco, Calif. “Ballad of a Thin Man” – April 1, 1988, at Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, N.J.

BEER & MUSIC PAIRINGS:

Like its predecessors,“On A Back Porch, Vol. 4” brings together songs selected to enjoy alongside a beer on the back porch. Lemieux and Calagione recommend these pairings:



Sam Calagione recommends Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale with“Blow Away.” Dogfish Head's Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale (5.3% AV) is a refreshing pale ale brewed with Kernza grains, granola and heaps of good karma. Calagione says,“it's a song all about life's peaks and valleys, and learning to go with the flow, which is nicely complemented by the easy-drinking nature of Juicy Pale Ale.” David Lemieux recommends Grateful Dead Citrus Daydream Lager with“Doin' That Rag.” Dogfish Head's Grateful Dead Citrus Daydream Lager (5.3% ABV) is a crisp and clean lager brewed with rice, Fonio grain, lemongrass, lime and lemon peels, and a mix of Lemondrop and Contessa hops. Lemieux says,“like Citrus Daydream's interesting mix of ingredients, the song's lively, playful and sometimes, wandering lyrics may seem a bit nonsensical when examined in isolation, but when they come together, it's a rather magical experience.”

DOGFISH HEAD & RECORD STORE DAY:

Dogfish Head has served as“The Official Beer of Record Store Day” for more than a decade and proudly supports the organization's mission to celebrate the culture of independently owned record stores. As an official RSD Black Friday release,“On A Back Porch, Vol. 4” will be available at participating independently owned record stores nationwide, in limited quantities, while supplies last.

Since opening as the first brewpub in the First State more than 31 years ago, Dogfish Head has focused on original craft beverages, original food and original music. Throughout its history, Dogfish Head's live music stage has hosted acts including The Strokes, Black Pumas, The Mountain Goats and Guided by Voices. Alongside its weekly calendar of live music shows, Dogfish Head manifests its music heritage through collaborations with artists and estates. The brewery has created products and compiled vinyl records with The Flaming Lips, the Miles Davis estate, Deltron 3030, the Grateful Dead and many more.

WHERE TO FIND“ON A BACK PORCH, VOL. 4”:

To find a participating independently owned record store, visit Record Store Day's store finder. For more information on Dogfish Head and the Grateful Dead, visit and , respectively.

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DOGFISH HEAD CRAFT BREWERY:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened nearly 31 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits – whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit or follow the brand on social media.

GRATEFUL DEAD:

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-onethat earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music with their final tally being 2,318 total concerts. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, commemorated in the 47th class of the Kennedy Center Honorees, as well as the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year honored at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards. The Grateful Dead celebrated their 66th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart -a feat no other artist has achieved -claiming the Guinness World Records title for the most Top 40 albums charted on the US Billboard 200.

RECORD STORE DAY:

Record Store Day, the organization, is managed by the Department of Record Stores and is organized in partnership with the Alliance of Independent Media Stores (AIMS), the Coalition of Independent Music Stores (CIMS) and promotes independent record stores year-round with events, special releases and other fun things. RSD Black Friday brings record stores into the holiday shopping season and Record Store Day, the global celebration of the culture of the record store, takes place annually. The 20th Record Store Day is coming up on April 17, 2027

CONTACT: Megan Bayles Dogfish Head Craft Brewery 3024993149 DogfishHead@5wpr.com