OHG Brands Recognizes Veterans And Active-Duty Military With Veterans Day Offers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fazoli's, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings and Buffalo's Cafe to Offer Free Meals and Discounts on Nov. 11

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Veterans Day, OHG Brands, parent company of Fazoli's, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Buffalo's Cafe and 8 other restaurant brands, is extending a thank-you to those who have served and continue to serve our country through special offers. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy the following complimentary meals and exclusive discounts at participating locations.

Fazoli's: Veterans and military members can enjoy a free Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce on Nov. 11 with proof of veteran or military status. No purchase is necessary, and guests can redeem the offer using code VET26 at participating locations.

Hurricane Grill & Wings:

Native Grill & Wings: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free meal when dining in at participating locations on Nov. 11 with proof of veteran or military status. Guests can choose from a 1⁄2 LB Stripper Combo, 1⁄2 LB Boneless Combo, #MyNative Burger with fries or Native Chicken Sandwich with fries.

Buffalo's Cafe: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive 25% off their meal when dining in at participating locations on Nov. 11. The offer excludes alcohol and requires proof of veteran or military status.

For more information on OHG Brands, visit .

About OHG (Original. Honest. Good.) Brands

OHG Brands is home to America's original, iconic restaurant brands. The company strategically develops and grows a diverse portfolio of fast-casual, quick-service and casual dining concepts around the world, using brand heritage as the foundation for growth and innovation that resonates with the next generation of fans. OHG Brands currently operates 12 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Great American Cookies, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on OHG Brands, please visit .

About Fazoli's

For over 35 years, Fazoli's has been the go-to spot for Italian dining, offering an inviting atmosphere and convenient drive-thru experience, where families and friends can come together and 'Break Breadsticks with Us.' Fazoli's owns and operates approximately 150 restaurants in 26 states, and prides itself on serving handcrafted Italian dishes at a great value, including its signature, craveable, unlimited breadsticks, freshly prepared pasta entrees, salads, pizza, and desserts. For more information, visit .

About Hurricane Grill & Wings

Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 30+ signature sauces and rubs, and tropical, laid-back vibe. Like its motto 'Live with Flavor,' Hurricane Grill & Wings' menu is flavor-packed and includes a variety of wings, tacos, half-pound burgers, seafood and an extensive drink menu. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has since expanded to locations throughout the United States. For more information, visit .

About Native Grill & Wings

Founded in Arizona in 1979, Native Grill & Wings is a family-friendly, sports grill chain, offering uncompromising flavor, food and fun. Native, as the brand's legion of fans call it, introduced Buffalo's famous chicken wings to the Southwest, and serves over 20 award-winning wing flavors that guests can order by the individual wing. In addition to Native's organic, never frozen chicken wings, the chain's extensive menu features a variety of offerings including pizza, black angus burgers, sandwiches, hand-chopped salads and more. For more information, visit .

About Buffalo's Cafe

Founded in 1985 in Georgia, the casual dining chain known for its award-winning, fresh, never frozen buffalo-style chicken wings and 13 homemade wing sauces, has been serving fresh southwestern-themed cuisine for 40 years. Featuring a full bar, table service, and a menu packed with juicy burgers and craveable appetizers, Buffalo's Cafe offers guests a welcoming environment for friends and families to share a meal or to casually catch the next sporting event, while enjoying high-quality food and drink offerings. Buffalo's Cafe - Where Everyone Is FamilyTM. For more information, visit .

MEDIA C ONTACT :

Sophie Smith, OHG Brands

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