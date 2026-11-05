Co-Managed IT Services In NYC: Adding Capacity, Expertise, And Coverage Without Replacing Your Internal IT Team

New York, NY, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krantz Secure Technologies, a managed IT and cybersecurity firm serving operationally mature organizations in New York since 1980, today released an analysis of co-managed IT services, an often misunderstood model that adds capacity and specialized expertise to an organization's existing IT staff instead of taking the function over.

Co-managed IT is a partnership in which an outside provider shares technology responsibilities with an organization's internal IT team. Rather than replacing internal staff, the provider fills specific gaps, whether that is after-hours coverage, specialized security expertise, extra capacity during busy periods, or support for a particular technology. According to Krantz, it is a model built for organizations that value their internal people but recognize that no small team can be expert in everything.



A Partner, Not a Replacement

The heart of co-managed IT is a simple promise. Krantz describes it as not wanting the internal team's job, but wanting to help them succeed. In practice that means working to make the internal IT team look good, giving them the depth, coverage, and specialized expertise to earn more credibility with leadership, not less. It means sharing knowledge and documentation openly rather than guarding it, defining clearly who owns what before a problem occurs, and acting as a mentor and advocate for internal staff rather than a competitor for their role.

The model depends on trust, and trust depends on making the people already there more successful and more valuable to the business. A co-managed arrangement that is used to undermine an internal team fails on its own terms, because the entire value of the model is that it strengthens the function rather than fragmenting it.



Why Internal Teams Get Stretched

Internal IT teams are often responsible for more than they can reasonably cover: daily support, projects, security, cloud, and planning, all competing for the same few people. When everything competes for the same hours, important work slips, and it is usually the proactive work, the maintenance and planning that prevent problems later, that gets deferred first. Co-managed IT relieves that pressure by adding a larger team to draw on when it is needed, without displacing the people who already understand the business.



Capability Without Headcount

The economics are part of why the model has grown. Hiring a senior security engineer, a Microsoft 365 specialist, and a cloud architect outright is expensive and, for most mid-sized organizations, impractical, because the work does not justify three full-time salaries and the market for that talent is competitive. Co-managed IT gives an internal team access to that bench on demand instead. The organization pays for the specific expertise and coverage it needs, when it needs them, rather than carrying the fixed cost and recruiting burden of building the same depth in-house. For a business that wants to raise its technical capability without raising headcount, that trade is often the deciding factor.



How the Split Works

Responsibilities are divided deliberately, based on where the internal team is strongest and where outside help adds the most value. A provider can take on help-desk overflow, security management, Microsoft 365 and cloud administration, monitoring, projects, or strategic planning, while the internal team retains the roles it wants to own. The split is documented so everyone knows who handles what, and it is flexible, adjusting as the team and the business change. Clear, written ownership of each responsibility is what keeps a shared arrangement from turning into a gap where each side assumes the other has it covered.

Security is where that clarity matters most. In a co-managed arrangement the provider often takes the lead on the areas that demand constant, specialized attention, identity and access management, endpoint protection, monitoring, patching, and incident response, while the internal team retains the business context that makes those controls fit the organization. The point is not to divide security in half, but to make sure every part of it has an owner who is genuinely equipped for it, so nothing falls into the space between two teams. That is also the arrangement clients and cyber insurers increasingly expect to see: defined, documented responsibility for the controls that protect the business.



What It Looks Like Day to Day

In practice, co-managed IT is a working relationship rather than a handoff. Internal staff and the provider's team share tools, documentation, and visibility into the environment, so both sides work from the same picture. Tickets can be routed by type, projects can be run jointly, and escalation paths are clear. The aim is that employees experience one coherent IT function, even though two teams stand behind it.

Over time the arrangement tends to strengthen the internal team rather than make it dependent. Working alongside specialists exposes staff to practices and tools they can carry forward, and the documentation and structure a co-managed arrangement brings make the whole function more resilient and less reliant on any single person. A good provider treats knowledge transfer as part of the job, not a threat to it, so the internal team ends an engagement more capable than it began, with the institutional knowledge of the business still firmly in-house where it belongs.



When Co-Managed IT Makes Sense

The model tends to fit a recognizable set of situations:

The Single-Point-of-Failure Problem

Co-managed IT is often most valuable for a small internal team, even a single IT manager. A one-person function carries real single-point-of-failure risk, and no individual can maintain deep expertise across security, cloud, and infrastructure at once. Frameworks for operational resilience, including guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the expectation under the Federal Trade Commission's safeguards guidance that responsibility for security is clearly assigned, point in the same direction: capability and accountability should not rest on one person. Co-managed IT removes that fragility by adding coverage and specialized expertise, so the internal staff are supported rather than stretched.



Why Krantz

Krantz has supported New York organizations since 1980, with experience across managed IT, cybersecurity, Microsoft, cloud, and infrastructure. The firm works as a partner to internal teams rather than a replacement, and measures success by how much stronger the whole technology function becomes. For many organizations, co-managed IT is the most practical way to raise capability without expanding headcount, and the fastest way to turn a stretched internal team into a resilient one. The firm scopes each arrangement to the specific responsibilities shared, rather than a one-size package, so the engagement reflects what the internal team actually needs covered and can change as those needs do. The result is an internal function that keeps its knowledge of the business and gains the breadth and depth of a much larger team behind it.



Frequently Asked Questions

What is co-managed IT?

Co-managed IT is a shared arrangement in which an outside provider and an organization's internal IT team divide technology responsibilities, so the provider adds capacity and expertise without replacing internal staff.

How is co-managed IT different from fully managed IT?

In fully managed IT, the provider takes on the whole technology function. In co-managed IT, the provider supplements an existing internal team, covering specific areas while the team retains others.

Will Krantz replace our internal IT staff?

No. Co-managed IT is designed to strengthen an internal team, adding capacity, expertise, and coverage rather than displacing the people who know your business.

Is co-managed IT right for a small internal IT team?

Yes, and often especially so. A small internal team, even a single IT manager, carries real single-point-of-failure risk and cannot maintain deep expertise across security, cloud, and infrastructure alone. Co-managed IT removes that fragility by adding coverage and specialized expertise.

