RJ Lee Group And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Post-Quantum Data Protection And Phishing-Resistant Authentication Solutions To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powerful Quantum-Resilient Cybersecurity Solutions Now Available to Government Agencies

MONROEVILLE, Pa. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RJ Lee Group, a scientific and technical firm delivering quantum-resilient cybersecurity solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as RJ Lee Group's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's post-quantum data protection and passwordless, phishing-resistant authentication solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP V) and E&I Cooperative Services contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to bring our quantum-resilient security portfolio to the agencies that need it most,” said Scott Monfredo, Vice President of Government Programs at RJ Lee Group.“Federal mandates from the DoW Zero Trust Strategy to OMB M-22-09 and OMB M-26-15 require agencies to adopt phishing-resistant authentication and post-quantum cryptography on aggressive timelines. Carahsoft's proven contract vehicles and reseller ecosystem give Federal, State and Local agencies a streamlined path to deploy these protections today, before the harvest-now, decrypt-later threat matures.”

RJ Lee Group's cybersecurity portfolio, patent pending and developed entirely in the United States, addresses two of Government's most urgent security mandates. Greenlight is an image-based, passwordless authentication capability whose primary sign-in relies on no password, one-time code or push approval that an attacker can steal or replay, and that completes authentication on-device, allowing users to log in even in denied, disconnected, intermittent and low-bandwidth (DDIL) environments. It serves populations where PIV/CAC issuance is impractical, including mission partners, new accessions and credential-recovery workflows, while integrating with existing identity infrastructure, including Microsoft Entra ID and CAC/PIV.

Quantum Shroud wraps data in motion in six independent layers of quantum-resistant protection using NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptography (FIPS 203 ML-KEM and FIPS 204 ML-DSA), deployable at enclave boundaries without modification to existing systems. Quantum Guard extends the same NIST-standardized post-quantum encryption to data on the device. Together these solutions give agencies a practical, standards-based path toward Zero Trust and alignment with CNSA 2.0 timelines that protects sensitive Government data against both today's adversaries and tomorrow's quantum-capable ones.

“With the addition of RJ Lee Group to our offerings, we can provide Government agencies with innovative, quantum-resilient cybersecurity solutions that address both today's evolving threats and the security challenges posed by the quantum era,” said Rob Pickle, Sales Director overseeing the RJ Lee Group at Carahsoft.“RJ Lee Group's phishing-resistant, passwordless authentication and post-quantum data protection capabilities complement Carahsoft's comprehensive Cybersecurity portfolio and give agencies a practical path toward strengthening Zero Trust and preparing for CNSA 2.0 requirements. Through our reseller partners and contract vehicles, we look forward to making these solutions more accessible to Government agencies and helping them protect mission-critical data and identities across increasingly complex environments.”

RJ Lee Group's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 230-7597 or ...; or learn more about RJ Lee Group's solutions here.

About RJ Lee Group

RJ Lee Group, Inc. is a scientific and technical consulting firm headquartered in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, with four decades of service to Federal, State, Local and commercial clients. A small business, RJ Lee Group develops and supports its cybersecurity products entirely in the United States, including the Greenlight passwordless phishing-resistant authentication platform and the Quantum Shroud and Quantum Guard post-quantum data protection solutions. The company maintains a NIST SP 800-171-aligned security program with CMMC Level 2 posture and accredited Microsoft Azure Government environments. Visit us at

Contact

Scott Monfredo

(571) 439-5660

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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