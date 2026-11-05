Ivans Index October 2026 Results Released

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renewal Rate Increases Soften for Most Commercial Lines in October, Continuing the Month-Over-Month Slowdown

Chicago, IL, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans ® today announced the October 2026 results of the Ivans IndexTM, the insurance industry's premium renewal rate index. Year over year, Commercial Auto, Business Owner's Policy (BOP), General Liability, Commercial Property and Umbrella experienced increasing average premium renewal rates, while premium renewal rates decreased for Workers' Compensation. Month over month, Commercial Auto, BOP, General Liability, Umbrella and Workers' Compensation experienced a decrease, while Commercial Property experienced an increase.

Premium renewal rate change by line of business for October 2026 highlights include:



Commercial Auto: 2.80%, down from 3.29% at the end of September.

BOP: 5.21%, down from 5.45% last month.

General Liability: 3.10%, down slightly from 3.19% in September.

Commercial Property: 5.37%, up from 5.11% last month.

Umbrella: 6.08%, down from 6.40% in September. Workers' Compensation: -1.45%, down from -1.14% last month.

Released monthly, Ivans Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the Ivans Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 38,000 agencies and 700 carriers and MGAs, the Ivans Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. Ivans Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com.

Download the complete Q3 2026 Ivans Index report.

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the current that connects the insurance value chain. As the world's largest provider of insurance software, Applied connects agencies, brokers, and carriers across the global flow of risk, orchestrating data, intelligence, and action at every connection. As those connections multiply, value compounds – powering a smarter, faster, and more connected insurance industry that serves as a foundation for vibrant economies where more businesses, communities and dreams can move forward.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems 678-438-5093...