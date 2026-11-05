Eurodry Ltd. Sets Date For The Release Of Third 2026 Results, Conference Call And Webcast

On the same day, Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877-405-1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201-689-7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote“EuroDry” to the operator and/or conference ID 13763751. Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Audio Webcast-Slides Presentation:

There will be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available on the Company's website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website and click on Company Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The slide presentation for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, will also be available in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website () on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

About EuroDry Ltd.

EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018, under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY.

EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters.

The Company has a fleet of 11 vessels, including 3 Panamax drybulk carriers, 5 Ultramax drybulk carriers, 2 Kamsarmax drybulk carriers and 1 Supramax drybulk carrier. EuroDry's 11 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 766,420 dwt. After the delivery of two Ultramax vessels in 2027 and the delivery of the three Kamsarmax vessels in 2028 and 2029, the Company's fleet will consist of 16 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 1,139,420 dwt.

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