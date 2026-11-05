Community Living Toronto Launches Bridgeworks Clinical Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New clinical service brings specialized expertise and practical, evidence-informed support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families and organizations

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Living Toronto is pleased to announce the launch of BridgeWorks Clinical Services, offering specialized clinical services, consultation, skill-building programs and training for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder, and their families, caregivers, community agencies and professionals.

BridgeWorks brings together expertise across behaviour analysis, developmental psychiatry, psychology, nursing and social work to provide services that are practical, evidence-informed and responsive to the needs of each person and situation.

Services include:

Behaviour Services: Assessment, behaviour support planning and clinical oversight for people with complex behavioural needs. As well as third-party reviews of behaviour support plans for agencies

Clinical Consultation and Specialized Reviews: Interdisciplinary consultation and specialized reviews for complex situations, including developmental psychiatry.

Group Skill-Building Programs: Structured programs that help participants build practical coping, social and relationship skills.

Training for Caregivers and Professionals: Evidence-informed training designed to strengthen the knowledge and skills of caregivers, direct support professionals and organizations.

Backed by Community Living Toronto's more than 75 years of experience supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the lifespan, BridgeWorks combines clinical expertise with a deep understanding of what effective support looks like in everyday life.

From family homes and supported living to day programs and community environments, that experience helps BridgeWorks clinicians understand the practical realities people, families and support teams face. The result is specialized support designed to be relevant and applicable where people live, learn, work and participate in their communities.

“At the heart of BridgeWorks is a simple idea: clinical support should feel practical, approachable and connected to everyday life. We're bringing together our expertise and experience to help people, families and support teams find strategies that work for them, in the places and moments that matter most.” - Deanna Strazzella, Senior Director, Specialized Services

BridgeWorks services are available to people with intellectual disabilities and families, as well as community agencies and developmental service providers. Services are available on a fee-for-service basis and the BridgeWorks team can help you explore whether existing funding may be used to purchase clinical services, including funding under the Ontario Autism Program.

To learn more about BridgeWorks Clinical Services, available services and how to get connected, visit

Expertise where life happens.

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About Community Living Toronto

Community Living Toronto has long been a source of support for people with an intellectual disability and their families since 1948. Community Living Toronto offers a wide range of services including respite, person-directed planning, employment supports, supported living, and community-based activities.

Community Living Toronto is proud to support over 4,000 people with an intellectual disability, and their families in more than 80 locations across Toronto. The "community living movement" began with families who wanted their children to live in the community, rather than institutions. Today, Community Living Toronto continues to advocate for inclusive communities and support the rights and choices of people with an intellectual disability.

For more information, please contact:

Petronilla Ndebele, Director, Strategic Communications and Stakeholder Relations

... I 416-356-1532

Karla Dendrinos, Media and Communications Specialist

... | 647-501-2075

Facebook @CLToronto

X @CLToronto

Instagram @CLToronto

LinkedIn @Community Living Toronto

Website: CommunityLivingToronto.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



