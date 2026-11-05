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Servicetitan To Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2027 Financial Results On December 3, 2026


Date: 2026-11-05 09:03:02

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2026 after market close on Thursday, December 3, 2026. In conjunction with this report, ServiceTitan will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its fiscal third quarter financial results, as well as fiscal year 2027 outlook.

ServiceTitan Fiscal Third Quarter 2027 Financial Results
When: Thursday, December 3, 2026
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time
Online Registration: Registration Link
Live Access: Webcast

Following completion of the events, a webcast replay will also be available at for twelve months.

About ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan is AI for the trades - a purpose-built agentic operating system designed to automate the workflows that run a contracting business, from enterprise commercial construction to residential field service, exteriors and beyond. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, while providing a stellar customer experience. Learn how ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the AI technology they need to keep the world running at: .

Press Contact
Max Wertheimer
ServiceTitan, Inc.
...

Investor Contact
Jason Rechel
ServiceTitan, Inc.
...

© 2026 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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