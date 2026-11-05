Recast Expands Right Click Tools To Deliver Greater Application Visibility, Cloud-First Management, And Stronger Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recast, a leader in modern application and endpoint management, today announced a series of Right Click Tools enhancements. Managing applications is getting harder as endpoints become more distributed and increasingly operate beyond the corporate network. Recast's latest Right Click Tools capabilities bring application visibility, vulnerability insights, patching, and remote management together to help IT teams understand what's running across their endpoints, identify risk, and take action wherever those devices are located.

These enhancements extend across environments managed with Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Configuration Manager, or a combination of the two, giving IT teams a more consistent way to manage applications across their evolving endpoint estate. Developed in collaboration with existing customers, the capabilities continue Recast's investment in practical tools that meet organizations where they are today while helping them build a more proactive endpoint management strategy.

“The latest version of Right Click Tools reflects what IT teams have told us they need: broader reach, clearer application visibility, and faster ways to act,” said Will Teevan, CEO, Recast.“By connecting remote management, inventory insights, and patching, Right Click Tools helps IT teams spend less time reacting to individual problems and more time keeping their environments secure, current, and ready for what comes next.”

Expanded management for remote and cloud-only devices

Right Click Tools now removes more barriers to managing devices wherever they're located. The Agent Gateway enables internet-based enrollment and remote management, helping teams reach endpoints that are not consistently connected to a corporate network. This enables administrators to investigate and address device issues remotely without having to coordinate with the end user to manage their device.

Greater application visibility and stronger patching

New and expanded inventory awareness from Right Click Tools Insights helps IT teams understand which applications are installed across their environments and where outdated versions may create risk. By bringing this visibility together with patching workflows, Right Click Tools Patching enables teams to move from discovering issues after they affect users to identifying and addressing gaps earlier.

Right Click Tools Patching keeps environments secure by identifying outdated application versions and applying updates to targeted devices. The latest version adds support for both ARM64 and macOS applications, extending centralized application maintenance to a broader mix of endpoints.

These visibility and patching capabilities are critical as the window for responding to application vulnerabilities continues to shrink. Recast's proprietary database tracked a 438% increase in Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) and a 44% increase in the number of software versions released from the first quarter of 2026 to the third. Faster vulnerability discovery makes timely application inventory, prioritization, and patching increasingly important for endpoint teams.

Detailed release notes can be found on Recast's website.

About Recast

Recast makes the modern workplace work. The company empowers IT teams to manage and secure modern enterprises by extending tools like Microsoft Intune and Configuration Manager with capabilities for application delivery, automation, remediation, optimization, and end-to-end visibility. Trusted across all continents and managing 60M+ endpoints, Recast helps keep endpoints secure, applications current, and employees productive.

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