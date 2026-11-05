Arteris Surpasses 1,000 Customer Design Starts, Highlighting The Evolution Of Semiconductor Design

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company milestone and related report underscore the growing importance of innovative semiconductor system IP solutions as AI infrastructure, edge devices, and physical AI applications drive increasingly sophisticated silicon architectures

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of semiconductor technology for accelerating innovation in the AI era, today announced it has surpassed 1,000 customer silicon design starts using Arteris interconnect IP. The milestone reflects the company's technology leadership in enabling successive generations of advanced silicon across a wide range of semiconductor applications. Building on this leadership, Arteris continues to pioneer semiconductor system IP solutions that address the growing architectural complexity of silicon designs, and to enable the next wave of innovation, from AI infrastructure and intelligent edge devices to rapidly growing emerging physical AI systems.

To mark the achievement, Arteris released The State of Semiconductor Innovation: Insights from 1,000 Design Starts, a report examining the evolution of SoC, ASIC, FPGA and MCU designs across key markets. The report also highlights the latest architectural challenges and the technologies shaping the future of silicon.

The 1,000 design starts milestone reflects Arteris' pivotal role in enabling major shifts in semiconductor innovation, from the rise of smartphones and advanced automotive systems to today's rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, autonomous robotics, and space applications. As the semiconductor ecosystem expands beyond traditional chipmakers to systems companies, Arteris helps customers develop increasingly sophisticated silicon that differentiates their products, lowers risks, and accelerates time to market.

The broad Arteris portfolio of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP, SoC integration automation, and hardware security assurance software supports a wide range of silicon architectures. These range from microcontrollers all the way to advanced chiplet-based multi-die SoCs and custom ASICs, across advanced process nodes, packaging technologies, and diverse form factors. Together, Arteris technologies help companies meet demanding performance, power efficiency, reliability, safety, and security requirements while reducing design complexity and risk.

“Surpassing 1,000 design starts is an important accomplishment that reflects the growing importance of system-level innovation in semiconductor design,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris.“As AI drives unprecedented demand for computing power, the ability to move data efficiently and optimize increasingly complex silicon architectures has become essential. Arteris recognized this challenge early and continues to pioneer technologies that enable our customers to push the boundaries of semiconductor innovation.”

What 1,000 design starts reveal about semiconductor innovation

The Arteris interconnect IP design start data reveals how shifting market demands are reshaping semiconductor architecture. Five key findings from The State of Semiconductor Innovation: Insights from 1,000 Design Starts report, illustrate the scale of that transformation:



Interconnect IP is essential for sophisticated semiconductors. From data centers to edge devices and physical AI systems, NoCs represent 10% to 13% of chip and chiplet area. Data movement, enabled by system IP, has a critical impact on leading edge semiconductor architecture.

AI-related design activity accelerated exponentially. The share of Arteris design starts classified as AI-related grew from 4% in 2010-2014 to 50% in 2021-2025, bringing greater emphasis to optimized data movement, memory access, and power efficiency.

Automotive and other physical AI designs are increasingly autonomous. AI and functional safety increasingly overlap in automotive designs. Approximately two-thirds of automotive design starts carry an ASIL-related classification for functional safety, and nearly half combine this with AI capabilities for growing autonomous computing requirements. With the rise of physical AI, the intersection of functional safety requirements and AI is becoming increasingly essential.

Enterprise computing quadrupled its share. Data center, cloud computing, and other high-performance computing (HPC) applications rose from 11% of Arteris design starts in 2010–2014 to 43% in 2021–2025, reflecting growing demand for scalable, high-performance data movement with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) in compute architectures. Semiconductor design complexity growth is accelerating. Arteris design start data reveals a 9X increase in measured design complexity over the last two years. The trend underscores the growing importance of silicon-proven system IP to achieve the ever-expanding performance and power-efficiency goals of modern designs.



The State of Semiconductor Innovation: Insights from 1,000 Design Starts report from Arteris draws on historical customer design-start data and executive perspectives working directly with customers, ecosystem partners, and independent industry research. The report explores eight developments in modern semiconductor architecture and considers the challenges likely to shape tomorrow's silicon.

Looking ahead to the next 1,000 designs

As AI workloads expand and semiconductor architectures become increasingly sophisticated, both on the high-end and what used to be the low-end, high-performance, efficient, safe and secure data movement is becoming even more essential to silicon design. Building on more than two decades of technology leadership, Arteris continues to advance semiconductor system IP solutions that enable companies to overcome growing design complexity, reduce risks, and bring differentiated silicon products to market faster. With one of the largest system IP commercial engineering and customer success teams, Arteris has the scale to help customers achieve the next level of semiconductor innovation.

The full report, The State of Semiconductor Innovation: Insights from 1,000 Design Starts, is available at here.

About Arteris

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, plans, objectives, outlook, projected financial or operating results, market opportunities, product development, and/or business strategy. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are not historical facts. Words such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“plan,”“intend,”“project,”“potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

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Media Contact:

Gina Jacobs

Arteris

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Arteris is a leading provider of semiconductor technology that accelerates the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon with built-in safety, reliability, and security. Innovative Arteris products are designed to optimize data movement and help ease complexity in the modern AI era with network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property (IP), system-on-chip (SoC) software for integration automation and hardware security assurance. All are used by the world's top technology companies to improve overall performance and engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring cutting-edge designs to market faster. Learn more at